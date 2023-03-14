Open in App
Louisville, KY
LouisvilleReport

Report: Louisville Forward Sydney Curry to Enter Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPX4d_0lIaY1mU00

The former JUCO product struggled in his second season with the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The offseason roster overhaul for the Louisville men's basketball program continues.

Forward Sydney Curry plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Joe Tipton. Despite being a senior, he can still take advantage of a COVID-19 waiver and have one year of eligibility left.

Curry is the fourth player to enter the portal for the Cardinals following the end of their season last Tuesday. He joins forward freshman Kamari Lands, freshman forward Devin Ree and freshman guard Fabio Basili.

Heading into head coach Kenny Payne's first year at the helm, there was real optimism surrounding Curry. During his first season with the Cardinals in 2021-22, the former JUCO product averaged 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds for the season, and put up 17.6 points and 9.0 rebounds in the final five games of the year.

However, the 6-foot-8, 270-pound forward struggled immensely at times this past season. He played in all 32 games with 25 starts, but averaged just 4.9 points and 4.3 rebounds over 17.5 minutes per game, while shooting 53.3 percent from the field.

Prior to his two years at Louisville, he spent his first two season in college in the JUCO ranks at John A. Logan College. In his sophomore season, Curry averaged 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while also shooting 69.4 percent from the field. He was named the 2020-21 Great Rivers Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

With Curry opting to move on, Louisville now waits on a decision from El Ellis, the only other senior on the Cardinals' roster. The guard also has the option to return, and was UofL's leading scorer at 17.7 points per game.

Roster management for next season has been in full swing for Louisville since the end of their 4-28 campaign. On top of the four portal defections, the Cardinals landed five-star 2023 center Dennis Evans this past Sunday, and UofL is seen as the presumptive leaders for former Illinois guard Skyy Clark and 2024 five-star wing Trentyn Flowers. Clark is set to visit campus Tuesday, and Flowers is set to commit this Friday - and could potentially reclassify to 2023.

(Photo of Sydney Curry: Brad Penner - USA TODAY Sports)

