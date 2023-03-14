Out & About: Week of March 16

Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bchoggard@apgenc.com events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.

March 16 – 19

Martin Community Players present Spring Musical

WILLIAMSTON - The MCP will be presenting their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Martin County Auditorium.

Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.

For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.

The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.

March 16

Choosing a Legal Structure seminar planned

WILLIAMSTON - The Small Business Center at MCC will be hosting this seminar from 6:30 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

The seminar will be held via zoom.

Registration is required. To register, call Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or email lena.jackson@martincc.edu.

Digital Photography class slated

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this class on Thursdays from 6 – 9 p.m. on beginning Thursday, March 16 on the Williamston campus.

The fee for this class is $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email her at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

March 17

N.C. MedAssist slated

WASHINGTON - Stock the medicine cabinet for free from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at Beaufort County Community College.

There will be over the counter medicine given away for free.

Beaufort County Community College is located at 5337 US Hwy 264 East in Washington.

March 18

St. Patrick’s Day Dance slated

PLYMOUTH - The Riverview Cafe’ will be hosting this dance at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

Admission is $10 per person.

Bring one’s own favorite food and enjoy a potluck dinner and dancing with music provided by local DJ James Maxwell.

Bottled water will be provided, but another beverage of one’s liking is welcome.

Riverview Cafe is located at 108 East Water St. in Plymouth.

Birds, Brews & BBQ planned

SCOTLAND NECK - Sylvan Heights Bird park is planning this event from 5 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

There will be a BBQ cook off and craft beer.

Tickets are $30 for ages 13 and older and $15 for ages 12 and under.

For more information visit shwpark.com/brews.

Sylvan Heights is located at 500 Sylvan Heights Parkway in Scotland Neck.

Concealed Carry Handgun class slated

WINDSOR - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this training from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

The fee for this class is $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email her at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

The Windsor campus is located at 409 West Granville St. #2123 in Windsor.

March 20

Notary Public Class slated

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this class from 5:30 – 9 p.m. on Monday, March 20 and Wednesday, March 22 on the Williamston campus.

The fee is $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email her at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Inspection class set

WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this training from 6 – 10 p.m. on Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21 on the Williamston campus.

The fee is $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email her at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

Defensive Driving course planned

WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this course from 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. on Monday, March 20 on the Williamston campus.

The fee for this course is $55.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email her at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

March 21

Defensive Driving Course set

WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this course from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 on the Williamston campus.

The fee for this course is $105.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email her at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

March 22

AM Book Club meets

WILLIAMSTON – Library assistant Kit Reddick will lead a discussion of Circus of Wonders by Elizabeth MacNeal in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting at the Martin Memorial Library.

Copies of the book are available to borrow from the librarian’s office.

The book club is free and open to all who enjoy reading and talking about it.

The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.

March 25

Farmer’s Market Spring Fling set

WILLIAMSTON – The Marin County Farmer’s Market will be hosting the spring fling from 8 a.m. — 12 noon on Saturday, March 25.

There will be a concession stand by the Williamston Community Garden.

It is free and open to the public.

Martin County Farmer’s Market is located at 4001 West Main St. Ext. in Williamston.

Ladies Auxiliary Yard Sale planned

WILLIAMSTON – The Williamston Fire/Rescue/EMS ladies’ auxiliary has planned their second annual yard sale from 8 a.m. — 12 noon on Saturday, March 25 at the Williamston Church of Christ.

They are accepting item donations. To do so contact an auxiliary member or call 252-325-2680.

The Williamston Church of Christ is located at 201 South Edgewood Ave. in Williamsaton.

Forklift Operator class slated

WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this course from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 on the Williamston campus.

The fee for this course is $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email her at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

March 26

Gospel concert slated

WILLIAMSTON – West End Baptist Church is hosting a gospel concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.

Curtis Hyler & Jubilation will be there.

West End Baptist Church is located at 1505 West Main St. in Williamston.

March 28

Storytime slated

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Memorial Library is hosting storytime at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 in the Ella Mae Abbitt room at the Martin Memorial Library.

Library Assistant Mike Davis will be having this storytime about planting seeds.

This program is free and not registration is required.

The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.

Adult Acrylic Painting class slated

WILLIAMSTON – Librarian Ann Phelps will present an instructional video at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room at the Martin Memorial Library.

Instruction is free but participants will have to bring their own supplies.

Registration is required and limited. Call 252-792-7476, email aphelps@bhmlib.org or visit the library to register.

The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.

Be Free from Debt Hold: Preparing for a Bank Business Loan seminar planned

WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center at MCC will be hosting this virtual seminar from 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

Registration is required. To register, call Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or email lena.jackson@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

March 31 & April 01

NC Herring Festival planned

JAMESVILLE – NC Herring Festival of 2023 is planned for March 31 and April 1.

There will be rides, local entertainment, food, fireworks, festival favorites and lots of fun.

Ride wristbands will be available for Friday night only.

April 01

Pancake and Sausage breakfast planned

BEAR GRASS – The Bear Grass Fire Rescue Ladies Auxiliary is hosting this drive-thru breakfast from 7 – 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 01 at Bear Grass Fire Dept.

Plates are $10.

Bear Grass Fire Department is located at 6005 Bear Grass Rd. in Williamston.

Easter Egg Hunt slated

WILLIAMSTON – The Piney Grove Baptist Church, Memorial Baptist Church and the Williamston Police Department will be hosting this Easter egg hunt from 10 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 01 at Godwin Coppage Park.

The Easter egg hunt is for school aged children.

Godwin Coppage Park is located at 1073 Tyner Rd. in Williamston.

Yard Sale planned

ROBERSONVILLE – The Robersonville Improvement Committee is sponsoring a community yard sale from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 01.

Setup time for the yard sale is 7 a.m. Each space is $10.

Call Janet Sink at 252-795-4157 or Cherie Taylor at 252-795-4339 for more information.

The location for the yard sale is the corner of Main St. and Railroad St. in Robersonville.

April 05

Martin Community College Health Care Orientations planned

WINDSOR – MCC has scheduled orientation at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 05 on the Windsor campus.

This orientation is required for MCC’s Nurse Aide I or Phlebotomy classes starting in June.

There is no cost for orientation. Students attending bring some to write with.

For questions contact Sue H. Gurley RN, MCC’s Healthcare Programs Coordinator at 252-789-0261 or email sue.gurley@martincc.edu.

The Windsor campus is located at 409 West Granville St. #2123 in Windsor.

April 13

Martin County 4-H Youth Livestock Show and Sale slated

WILLIAMSTON – The show and sale will be held Thursday. April 13 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Martin County Farmer’s Market.

The show will be from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., following will be the leading to grow show at 4 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m. and the sale at 6:30 p.m.

For more information call the 4-H office at 252-789-4370.

The Martin County Farmer’s Market is located at 4001 West Main St. in Williamston.

April 19

Martin Community College Health Care Orientations planned

WINDSOR – MCC has scheduled orientation at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 on the Williamston campus.

This orientation is required for MCC’s Nurse Aide I or Phlebotomy classes starting in June.

There is no cost for orientation. Students attending bring some to write with.

For questions contact Sue H. Gurley RN, MCC’s Healthcare Programs Coordinator at 252-789-0261 or email sue.gurley@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

May 06

Rehoboth Church Preservation Society Quilt Show planned

ROPER – The quilt show of quilts owned or made by local quilters is planned for 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

There will be craft booths, BBQ, hot dogs and snacks. There will also be a raffle for a quilt, door prizes and a bake sale.

The rain date for the event will be Saturday, May 20.

For more information email x12y20z50@gmail.com.

The location for the event will be 15700 NC Hwy 32 North in Roper.

2023 5k Color Fun Run slated

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Arts Council is hosting the 2023 5k Color Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Check in starts at 7:30 a.m. There will be a free t-shirt given to each paying participant by April 16. Email shirt size to info@martincountyarts.com or call 252-789-8470.

It will be $25 for adult runners in advance and $30 the day of the race.

$15 for children ages 8-18 and 8 and under are free.

June 15

Annual Aging Conference planned

TARBORO – The Upper Coastal Plain Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging will be hosting this event on Thursday, June 15 Edgecombe Community College – Tarboro Campus.

The theme for this conference is The Power of Aging: Full Speed Ahead.

For more information, contact the Upper Coastal Plain Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging at 252-234-5900.

The Edgecombe Community College – Tarboro Campus is located at 2009 West Wilson St. in Tarboro.

Ongoing

Be a Voice for a Child

WILLIAMSTON – Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.

No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for this program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.

Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.

Small Business Center

WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.

Requests for assistance are welcome.

To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.

Now Open

WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Friday are by appointment only. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.

Meeting

FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.

Food Pantry

WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.

For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).

Hamilton Book Cabinet

HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.

Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.

For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.

Disabled American Veterans

WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.

GED Testing

WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.

For more information, call 252-789-0229.

Shrine Club

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.

Shrinettes

WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.

Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.

Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.

DAV Claims

WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.

For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.

There is no charge for this service.

Veterans

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.

For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.

No appointment necessary.

Skill Building Sessions

ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.

Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.

These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.

Classes

High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.

Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.

For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.