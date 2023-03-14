Zaleski man charged

MCARTHUR – When the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 12-year-old missing girl on Saturday morning on John Street in Zaleski, area fire departments, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Wellston Police Department were called to assist in the search.

Deputies received information that the juvenile may be with an adult male, later identified as Dalton Vickers, in the nearby area, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies checked Vicker’s residence where he stated that the juvenile was not there. Deputies later went back to the residence and discovered Vickers had lied about the Juvenile’s whereabouts, according to the press release. The juvenile was located at Vicker’s residence several hours later, and he was placed under arrest and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Wellston Police Department, the Zaleski Fire Department, the Wellston Fire Department, and the Ohio State Highway patrol for their assistance in the matter.