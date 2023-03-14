Open in App
Zaleski, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Zaleski man charged

By Submitted report,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lb9W_0lIaUG4y00

MCARTHUR – When the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 12-year-old missing girl on Saturday morning on John Street in Zaleski, area fire departments, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Wellston Police Department were called to assist in the search.

Deputies received information that the juvenile may be with an adult male, later identified as Dalton Vickers, in the nearby area, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies checked Vicker’s residence where he stated that the juvenile was not there. Deputies later went back to the residence and discovered Vickers had lied about the Juvenile’s whereabouts, according to the press release. The juvenile was located at Vicker’s residence several hours later, and he was placed under arrest and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Wellston Police Department, the Zaleski Fire Department, the Wellston Fire Department, and the Ohio State Highway patrol for their assistance in the matter.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One arrested, one injured in Muskingum University shooting
New Concord, OH21 hours ago
UPDATE US-23 & Little Walnut Rd Chase Arrests One Hours Later
Circleville, OH1 day ago
Etna man sues Licking County sheriff’s deputies, Pataskala police
Pataskala, OH2 days ago
Driver suffers cardiac arrest before crashing into a Chillicothe gas station
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Driver gets away after a pursuit with Ross Co. deputies
Bainbridge, OH2 days ago
Racine, Ohio Man Convicted in Gallia County
Racine, OH1 day ago
Car crashes into home outside Ironton, Ohio
Ironton, OH1 day ago
Police investigating death at Serpent Mound in Southern Ohio
Peebles, OH1 day ago
Missing in Ohio: Remains of Koby Roush located
Waverly, OH1 day ago
2 men arrested for stolen vehicle in Scioto County, Ohio
Lucasville, OH2 days ago
Vehicle pursuit in progress in Parkersburg
Parkersburg, WV2 days ago
Update – One Person Shot in Chillicothe, Police Searching for Armed and Dangerous Suspect
Chillicothe, OH15 hours ago
Ross County – Police Investigating Stolen U-Haul after Man Refuses to Return It
Chillicothe, OH2 days ago
Human remains found in Gallia Co. identified as missing Waverly man
Waverly, OH1 day ago
Parkersburg Woman Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime
Parkersburg, WV2 days ago
Hillsboro Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained During March 7th Crash
Hillsboro, OH2 days ago
Woman arrested for 2022 Hilltop murder after release from Cleveland jail
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Chillicothe Passed a Grass Clipping Ordinance Making Blowing Grass into Roads Illegal Should Circleville?
Chillicothe, OH3 days ago
One person seriously injured in northeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Zebra bites man’s arm off in Ohio before being put down
Circleville, OH5 days ago
State Route 60 Reconstruction Project
Duncan Falls, OH1 day ago
Police release victim’s name in fatal Hillsboro shooting
Hillsboro, OH5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy