Boys basketball: Close losses haunted Norskies in 2022-23

Too many tight games didn’t go their way. If they had, the DeForest boys’ basketball season would have looked a lot different.

After beginning the season 8-0, including four road wins in their first five games, the Norskies went 4-12 the rest of the way. The schedule got tougher, as DeForest lost to state qualifier Kettle Moraine by five points on Jan. 7 and eventual Badger East champion Waunakee 58-55 three days later.

Of the team’s 12 losses, five were by six points or less. One came in overtime.

“This is a special group who has a lot to be proud of,” said Eric Stewart, who finished up his first year as the Norskies’ head coach, replacing longtime mentor Craig Weisbrod. “We came up short on some of our goals we had coming into the year, but we stuck together through all the highs and lows. This group was never satisfied and did not throw the towel in when the going got tough. They continued to show up each and every day ready to better themselves and those around them — that’s one thing I’m proud of with this group.”

DeForest (13-12 overall, 8-6 in Badger East play) entered the 2022-23 season with plenty of questions. The Norskies had to replace the entire starting five from a team that won a Badger East Conference title and made it all the way to sectionals, having reached the state tournament the year before 2021-22.

Jackson Accuardi and Brody Hartig both received All-Badger East Conference Second Team honors from this year’s club. Team highlights included a 60-59 win over Cedarburg in the Cedarburg Tournament, plus a 17-point victory over Monona Grove at home on Feb. 3. The Silver Eagles went 17-9 overall this season.

Once the postseason began, DeForest was looking for a fresh start. The Norskies went 1-1 in regional play, falling to Stoughton in the regional finals.

“A special thanks to our seniors for all they’ve done for our team and our program — Brody Hartig, Alex Van Ooyen, Caleb O’Connor, Mason Keyes, JJ Railey, Cooper Faust, James Hodge and Zach Hermansen,” said Stewart.

WIAA Regional

DeForest 58, Fort Atkinson 44

The Norskies made the most of their limited opportunities on offense.

“Our guys did a fantastic job of executing our game plan, especially in the second half. We took care of the basketball and finished out several long defensive possessions,” said Stewart. “Our senior guards — Alex (Van Ooyen), Mason (Keyes), and Brody (Hartig) did a real nice job of getting us into our offense. They were efficient tonight.”

DeForest only had 28 shots on the night, going 18-for-28 from the field. That 64% shooting percentage helped DeForest move out to a 41-33 lead with 3:30 to play. Fort began fouling, with DeForest in the bonus. The Norskies capitalized, sinking 18-of-24 free throws (75%) to close things out.

“Fort is a team who is not afraid to run offense until defenses get worn down,” said Stewart. “I thought we stuck together as a unit all night. I’m very proud of the way this group responded after a tough end to the regular season.”

Van Ooyen finished with 12 points and three boards, while Hartig added 11 points, four assists and four steals to the cause. Keyes totaled 10 points and three assists.

WIAA Regional Semifinal

DeForest 57 Stoughton 72

After a strong start, the Norskies faded in the second half, as the Vikings took control.

The two teams were tied at 10-10 after six minutes of play. DeForest scored the next two baskets to go up by four. Stoughton regained the lead at 19-14. Baskets by James Hodge and Kobe Kleinert knotted things up at 19-19.

Four straight turnovers led to an 11-0 run for the Vikings to close the first half, giving Stoughton a 32-22 lead going into halftime.

“We came out energized,” said Stewart. “Our guys had a ton of fight in them. There is no doubt about that. We dug ourselves a little hole at the end of the half when we had several turnovers in a row. When you play good teams, they will capitalize on missed possessions.”

Stoughton kept adding to their advantage, moving out to a 48-30 lead with 11:26 to play. The Vikings led by as many as 20 points before they finished off the Norskies.

“Stoughton is a tough team who shoots the ball well,” said Stewart. “(Ty) Fernholz and (Sawyer) Schipper knocked down some tough shots tonight. Unfortunately, from our side of things, we couldn’t find our rhythm in the second half. I love the locker room of guys who we have. It’s never easy having a journey come to an end.”

Hartig paced the Norskies with 14 points and four assists, while Accuardi had a double-double, scoring 13 points and hauling in 11 rebounds, to go with three assists. Van Ooyen totaled 11 points.