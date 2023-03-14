Open in App
Tempe, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Tempe Independent

'Tina,' 'Temps' take Gammage stage during 2023-24 Broadway season in Tempe

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4dlK_0lIaQjcl00

Eight shows have been announced for the 2023-24 Broadway season at ASU Gammage in Tempe, beginning with “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” and “Aint’ Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations.”

The announcement of the schedule came Monday and includes a pre-Broadway tour of “The Wiz,” the national tour launch of “The Kite Runner” and the return of “Hamilton.”

Current season subscribers can renew their subscriptions now at asugammage.com/seasontickets .

Those interested in becoming a season subscriber can join a waitlist at https://asugammage.com/waitlist .

Single tickets will become available later.

The lineup and dates for 2023-24:

Oct. 10-15: “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Nov. 14-19: “Ain’t Too Proud - "The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Jan. 2-7: “The Wiz”

Jan. 30-Feb. 4: “Jagged Little Pill”

March 12-17: “MJ”

April 9-14, 2024: “The Kite Runner”

June 11-16, 2024: “Peter Pan”

June 25-July 28, 2024: “Hamilton”

Season option – Dec. 5-10, 2023: "Les Misérables"

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tempe, AZ newsLocal Tempe, AZ
February 2023 Restaurant Openings & Closings
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Discount Retailer to Close Doors on Eight Stores in Phoenix Area: All Items on Sale
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Black Restaurant Week Starts on Friday. Here's Where to Eat and Drink Around Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
An Italian Restaurant and Speakeasy are Coming to Downtown Mesa
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
This new Chandler store will have an indoor Ferris wheel
Chandler, AZ1 day ago
Heavy traffic expected this weekend due to Taylor Swift concerts
Glendale, AZ2 days ago
Burros and Fries Coming to Village at Prasada in May
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Lottery ticket sold at West Valley Walmart hits $1.5M jackpot
Surprise, AZ2 days ago
John Wayne and his real life in Red River Ranch in Arizona
Stanfield, AZ1 day ago
8 Suburban Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Jackpot! Surprise lottery ticket now worth $1.5 million
Surprise, AZ2 days ago
3 teens dead after Mesa crash
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Two planes flying over Mesa collide mid-air
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
SOLD! Highest home on south side of Camelback Mountain
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Popular Local Burger Chain Opens New Location
Maricopa, AZ1 day ago
'I'm lost for words': Mother of surviving teen in Mesa crash speaks out
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Five-year-old dead, two other kids hurt after shooting in Tempe
Tempe, AZ10 hours ago
WaBa Grill Set to Expand In Arizona After Inking A Development Deal With Longtime Franchisee
Glendale, AZ3 days ago
Man in custody after leading Mesa police on chase to Phoenix casino
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Banner Health sells medical office building for $29M
Peoria, AZ1 day ago
Greyish-black buildup on a soda machine, chicken kept past its discard date
Goodyear, AZ2 days ago
RAW: Security cam from Phoenix hotel show encounter between Michael Irvin, his accuser
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Why Are Gas Prices Going Up in Phoenix?
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
WEEKEND TRAFFIC: Planned closures, restrictions on I-10, I-17, US 60 (March 17-20)
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
FREE pet vaccine clinic on March 20 at three Valley locations
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Man accused of killing wife in front of 4 kids at Chandler apartment
Chandler, AZ2 days ago
It’s a whole new Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
SWAT Standoff at Phoenix gas station turns deadly
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy