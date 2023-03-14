Open in App
Baltimore, MD
RavenCountry

Report: Lamar Jackson Turned Down $200M Guaranteed From Ravens In September

By Timm Hamm,

4 days ago

A report surrounding a contract offer from the Ravens to QB Lamar Jackson from back in September is making news again.

The Lamar Jackson vs. Baltimore Ravens saga continues after Jackson was slapped with the non-exclusive franchise tag this month. Rumors have swirled going back to last offseason about Jackson's demands and the Ravens' lack of willingness to meet those demands.

A report surrounding a contract offer from the Ravens to Jackson from back in September is making news again .

The report came from ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortenson late last year that Jackson turned down $200 million in guaranteed money from Baltimore. And Schefter expounded on that report recently on his podcast .

“Chris Mortensen and I reported on this last September when Lamar Jackson was offered a deal that he turned down. A deal that included at the time he was offered $133 million due at signing,” Schefter said. “$133 million guaranteed.

The contract also had injury guarantees that brought the guarantees to $175 million and it then had a springing guarantee that could’ve brought the value for the contract, the guaranteed money of the contract to $200 million in guarantees... and yes, those were the actual numbers and that was the situation. So those really were the guarantees for Lamar Jackson.”

Jackson, under the non-exclusive franchise tag, can entertain offers from other teams for a long-term deal. The Ravens have the opportunity to then match it , or allow him to walk and receive draft picks as compensation.

If other teams are considering Jackson, they'll likely ask the Ravens what offers have been made up to this point so they know where to start. If this report is true, it could very well scare other teams away.

