Dre'Mont Jones: Contract details for new Seahawks defensive lineman

The Seahawks made their first move of this free agent cycle a big one. Yesterday they agreed to terms with former Broncos defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones. When the news broke the contract was reported to be for three years and worth a total of $51 million.

That sounds like a lot, but those initial numbers can be deceiving. The details of the contracts are far more important than the total years and amount. For example, Geno Smith’s deal was reported to be three years for $105 million. However, a couple days later we learned that he only has a base salary of $25 million per year and only $40 million is guaranteed.

Now we have more details on Jones’ new deal, as well. According to Over the Cap, Jones has a 2023 cap hit just a little over $10 million and his base salary this year is only $3 million. The bulk of his payday came in the form of a $20 million signing bonus. Only that and the 2023 base are fully guaranteed, for a total of $23 million.

Here are the full contract details, per OTC:

Adding Jones is part of an ongoing major renovation of the interior defensive line. Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson are both reportedly being released and Poona Ford is about to become a free agent. Al Woods is still around for now but his contract makes him a potential cut candidate, as well.

So far in the NFL Jones’ numbers haven’t jumped off the page. However, the Seahawks are betting that the best is yet to come. At 26 years old, he’s already one of the most disruptive defenders at this position. Touchdown Wire has given Seattle an A- grade for the signing.