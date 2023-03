The Seahawks made a surprise splash acquisition last night, agreeing to terms with former Broncos defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones. It’s a pleasant surprise to see Seattle splurge at a position of need, but the size of Jones’ deal also means they’re pretty much out of the market for anyone else in this class except for depth players.

The rest of the league is still very busy, though and there’s been some interesting quarterback signings over the last several days, including Geno Smith re-signing on a team-friendly deal with Seattle. Here’s where all the quarterbacks are coming and going.