This Is How to Strip Pillows for a Deep Clean

There are certain things in your home that might not need a weekly wash, but once a month is recommended. Things such as your sofa , rug, and mattress, as well as your bedding and most certainly your pillows—shocking! We know!

Everyone's grandmother, @brunchwithbabs , shares in her video an easy hack on how to deep clean your pillows by stripping them. Let's find out more!

@brunchwithbabs 🧺Pillow Talk🧺 Daylight savings, a good reminder it’s time to strip your pillows! You should strip your pillows at least once a year in order to rid them of all the build up, grime and body oils that a washing machine can not get out. Here is how I strip my pillows to make sure they stay clean and fluffy. 🧺Fill the bathtub with the hottest water possible 🧺Dissolve the stripping mix in hot tub water: ¼ cup baking soda ¼ cup borax 2 cups liquid laundry detergent or ½ cup powder laundry detergent 🧺Add the pillows and submerge 🧺Soak pillows up to 24 hours. Flip pillows in the tub every once in a while during the soak. 🧺Drain tub and squeeze out excess water from pillows 🧺Immediately following stripping, wash pillows on normal cycle without detergent 🧺Dry without dryer sheets. Use tennis or dryer balls instead and toss in dryer until pillows are dry and fluffy Enjoy! Sweet Dreams. 🧺 XO Babs #pillowstripping #springcleaning #springforward ♬ original sound - everyone’s grandmother

Wow! Look at that swampy water!

Alright, let's get right into it.

For this cleaning activity that will take all day, you'll need a bathtub, baking soda (of course), borax, a liquid laundry detergent of your choice, and the hottest water your home can squeeze out.

First things first: fill your tub up with the hottest water possible; add 1/4 cup of baking soda, 1/4 cup of borax, and 2 cups of liquid laundry detergent. Then stir it with a wooden spoon that you'd never use for cooking, and place your pillows inside.

After 24 hours of marinating, they should be stripped of all the gunk that includes body oils, leftover detergent and fabric softener, dust, and probably dandruff.

Yuck!

Next, squeeze out the excess water and place it in the washing machine without adding any detergent. Set on the normal cycle.

And lastly, place them in the dryer with either dryer balls or tennis balls to fluff them up.

This method will save you money in the long run since you don't have to replace your pillows every 12 months now that you can just deep clean them regularly. However, keep in mind that this might now be recommended for memory foam or down pillows, which is why it's always important to read the labels and washing instructions on your pillows.

We will certainly try this out.

