There Are Adorable IKEA Cube Dupes at Bed Bath and Beyond and There is a Ton of Variety

By Haley Mast,

4 days ago

Bins are life savers in busy households. They can hold a large number of things, consolidate them, and hide it away out of sight in a cute organized fashion. From kid's toys , to blankets, craft supplies, and puzzles a bin can surely get the job done of fashionably but functionally storing them away.

One of the most popular storage bin shelves is from Ikea and it's called the “Kallax” shelf, to buy one new is about $90. Ikea also sells the cube bins that fit inside the Kallax shelf but their colors are muted and bland, with limited choices. TikTioker and organizational queen @tidywarrior found the perfect Ikea cube dupes sitting on the shelves of Bed Bath and Beyond, and the color choices are extremely aesthetically pleasing.

IKEA 13" cube dupes at BBB…cuter and affordable! I was looking for storage solutions for a client when I serendipitously saw these cute sets! The IKEA cube options are boring, drab and college dorm feel. These ones at @bedbathandbeyond are a HUGE upgrade and super quality material. And sooo many colors to choose (at least 12 at this store! My fave 4 that I saw: ♥️ Coconut Milk ♥️ Mood Indigo ♥️ Blue Depths ♥️ Christina's Summer Florals

The colors Ikea sells for its cube bins include grey, brown, white, black, dark blue, and light green. The things all these bins have in common is the fact that they are all on the boring, lacking character, and bland side of things.

Well… walk into a Bed Bath and Beyond and you’ll see a wall filled with a serious amount of color choices for cube boxes. They have printed ones, ones that are floral , stripped, have texture to them, and in just about every color you could imagine. Most of the bins also have a section on the front that you can put a label in so your bins look extra tidy and become a bit more functional.

