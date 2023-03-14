Mom Shows Off What Her Found Plant Cuttings from Home Depot and Lowe’s Look Like Now

Children are naturally curious. So when they pick up fallen stems from the ground while you're out and about, it might be a good idea to hang on to them! That's what TikToker @plantmom_3 quickly discovered and, like the legend she is, passed on via video.

This plant mama's munchkins would always keep an eye out for fallen stems on the ground while shopping at places like Home Depot, Lowe's, and other similar stores. They'd hold on to the stems they found, and then Mom would plant them later at home.

In @plantmom_3's video, we get to see the results of this practice, and these plant cuttings' growth is really something else!

You can see how each of the stems have grown tremendously after being given some TLC at home, with one having grown into a great-looking indoor basket! All of this for free -- so it pays to keep an eye out for stems, even if you don't have kids to do it for you.

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on this ingenious hack.

"Train the toddlers to find me clippings," joked @Amber Lopez .

"Well, thank you for this cheat code," wrote @Rascal Vixen .

"My toxic trait, I'd still have to ask to take it," @Jana commented.

"That is awesome, mama! She's gonna have a green thumb," wrote @melindabrock3 .

So whether you have kids in your life to do this for you or you have to scout out stems when you see them, this is a great hack to add more plants to your collection!

