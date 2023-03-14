Open in App
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

Incubus, Korn, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age and others join Guns N' Roses as Aftershock 2023 headliners

By CBS13 Staff,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJINg_0lIaM6Tv00

Full Aftershock 2023 lineup announced 00:21

SACRAMENTO – Hard rock fans, rejoice: The full lineup for Aftershock Festival's 2023 edition is now out.

Along with previously announced Sunday night closing headliner Guns N' Roses, three bands are getting top billing each day.

Thursday's opening day of Aftershock festivities will see Incubus, Avenged Sevenfold, and Turnstile as the top acts. Friday's edition has Godsmack, Tool, and Limp Bizkit getting top billing, while Saturday will see Pantera, Korn and 311.

Queens of the Stone Age and Rancid round out Guns N' Roses for Sunday's main acts.

A plethora of other notable artists are set to appear over the course of the festival – bands like AFI, Pennywise, Megadeth, Skillet, Dethklok, and Daughtry.

Aftershock has become one of Sacramento's biggest events, like in 2022 when Visit Sacramento estimated the economic impact to be about $30 million.

The festival is set to happen Oct. 5-8.

