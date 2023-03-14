Homeless Youth: New funding support

Community agencies in Columbia County, including Clatskanie, Rainier and those across Oregon providing services and housing supports to youth experiencing homelessness, now have a new funding option.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Self-Sufficiency Programs, Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program is inviting community partners to apply for a portion of $4.1 million in grant funding.

The deadline to apply is April 7, 2023 and the application can be found online here .

Community-based organizations who provide, or desire to provide, services to youth experiencing homelessness are eligible to apply for the grant funding.

Organizations may express interest in supporting more than one of the following service areas that funding is available to support:

Prevention Services including youth outreach and drop-in services

Early and crisis intervention housing such as shelter and host home programming

Medium-term housing such as transitional living and host home programming

Other Services such as culturally-specific programming, mental health and substance use supports

The ODHS Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program is tasked with coordinating statewide planning for delivery of services to youth experiencing homelessness under the age of 25. It partners with impacted youth, community organizations and other state agencies to support and fund initiatives and programs within the youth homelessness system. More information can be found online.

About the Oregon Department of Human Services

The mission of the Oregon Department of Human Services is to help Oregonians in their own communities achieve wellbeing and independence through opportunities that protect, empower, respect choice and preserve dignity.