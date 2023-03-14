College softball rankings: 2023 NCAA Top 25 poll

It was yet another big week in college softball.

Tennessee's Kiki Milloy turned heads after smashing two home runs in the Volunteers' 6-0 victory over Ole Miss. The state of Oklahoma continued its softball dominance with Oklahoma State claiming a 3-2 series-winning victory over Florida State on Sunday, and the Oklahoma Sooners sweeping the Bulldog Invitational.

The week also brought a few upsets. We saw UCLA silenced by Cal 8-0, Duke out-hit by Louisville in a 13-9 loss and Arkansas outplayed by Texas A&M, losing 2-0 and 9-1. And in the Bevo Classic, Alabama dropped three of four games with losses to Texas and unranked Texas State and Wisconsin.

Speaking of the Bevo Classic, unranked Texas State impressed with two consecutive wins over top-10 opponents. On Saturday, the Bobcats defeated Alabama 3-1, then on Sunday, they defeated Texas 5-4.

This week's poll has been shaken up, given all of last week's action.

Here are the schools ranked in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll (games as of March 13):

1. Oklahoma, 20-1 (25 first-place votes)

2. Oklahoma State, 20-2

3. UCLA, 25-2

T-4. Clemson, 25-1

T-4. Tennessee, 20-1

6. Florida State, 21-5

7. Stanford, 22-2

8. Washington, 20-4

9. Texas, 21-4-1

10. LSU, 21-1

11. Florida, 19-4

12. Arkansas, 20-6

13. Alabama, 20-6

14. Kentucky, 16-5-1

15. Virginia Tech, 19-5

16. Duke, 20-5

17. Georgia, 20-6

18. Arizona, 17-7

19. Oregon, 17-6

20. Baylor, 18-4

21. Texas A&M, 16-7

22. Auburn, 21-5

23. Louisiana, 18-9

24. Northwestern, 9-7

25. Utah, 19-4

Key game last week: Alabama 4, Texas 3. Alabama star pitcher Montana Fouts avenged the Crimson Tide's Friday night loss to Texas State by having a career-best Saturday against the Longhorns. She struck out 14 and threw a career-high 162 pitches in the 11-inning showdown. Her top-notch pitching performance saved the game for Alabama by striking out Katie Cimusz with two left on base in the bottom of the 11th inning.

Marquee game to watch: Tennessee-LSU (Friday, 7 p.m. ET, SECN). The three-game series for this top-10 SEC matchup will begin Friday. The Tigers' Sydney Berzon is off to an impressive start at 7-0 on the season with 42 strikeouts, while Tennessee boasts a group of heavy hitters; four players have multiple home runs this season, and the Volunteers' .349 batting average and .600 slugging percentage are among the best in the nation.

Player to watch: Kyra Aycock, Oklahoma State. Being a part of Oklahoma State's top-notch pitching staff has not intimidated the freshman. Aycock improved to 5-0 on the season after the Cowgirls' 9-1 run-rule victory over Florida State on Saturday. She has a 2.10 ERA and 23 strikeouts on the season.

Play of the week: Could there be a better way to finish? Wisconsin's 7-6 victory over Alabama was sealed by redshirt freshman Kate Linkletter's amazing catch for the final out of the game.