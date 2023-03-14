Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
Cincinnati CityBeat

Crown Restaurant Group Launches Campaign to Help Businesses After Social Media Shutdowns

By Katherine Barrier,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jjZu_0lIaLqWX00
Anthony and Haley Sitek own Crown Restaurant Group.

A local restaurant group is launching an effort to help small businesses “reclaim” their social media presence.

Crown Restaurant Group (CRG), which owns five restaurants in downtown Cincinnati and Over-the-Rhine, including Losanti and Crown Republic Gastropub, launched its “Reclaim Social” campaign. The goal is to collect narratives from business owners that were affected by random social media shutdowns, hacking and imposter accounts. Haley Sitek, co-owner and director of hospitality at CRG, said the idea came after CRG's Instagram pages were unexpectedly shut down in October.


Especially for small businesses and restaurants, social media plays an important role in marketing and engaging with customers. CRG losing access to its Instagram account meant losing access to all its followers and its main channel of communication with them. Sitek said she waited 30 days and tried to troubleshoot the problem. But after no help from Meta, Facebook and Instagram's parent company, came, she said she decided to cut her losses and remake the Instagram accounts from scratch, losing thousands of followers.

“I know that we are not alone in being shut out of our social media accounts,” Sitek said in a press release. “We believe that social media should be a space where small businesses feel in control of their identity and communication, and we want to do whatever is possible to protect that.”


CRG says other Cincinnati restaurants, including Arnold's Bar & Grill, Zip's and Via Vite, also experienced similar problems with Meta recently.

"On the heels of the pandemic where restaurants were struggling to survive the day-to-day, this hits especially hard," CRG said.

Sitek says Crown Restaurant Group is hoping to use the narratives collected to raise awareness of lax verification processes and widespread shutdowns of small businesses on social media. Sitek created this form that small business owners can fill out and share their experiences.


Coming soon: CityBeat Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cincinnati stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Amazon Air Hub Joins Forces with National Amazon Labor Union, Announces Card Campaign
Florence, KY2 hours ago
Bestselling Author Eve Rodsky to Present Keynote Speech at Second Annual Women's "Power to Pursue" Summit
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Zoning Changes Could Bring More Backyard Rentals, Multi-Family Units to Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
More Former Employees Are Claiming flow Owner Rhys Watkins Didn’t Pay Them
Newport, KY1 day ago
27 Greater Cincinnati Creamy Whips to Get Your Ice Cream Fix
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
A New Irish Pub is Coming to the Banks This Summer
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
From "Cocaine Cat" to "Cat Ambassador," Amiry the Serval is 2023's Biggest Glow-Up Yet
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Achievements and Allyship Recognized During Women in STEM Awards
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Biannual Northside Record Fair Returns in April
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Fibonacci Brewing Celebrating Pi Day With Party and Pie-Eating Contest
Mount Healthy, OH5 days ago
Registration for the 22nd Annual Ohio River Paddlefest Now Open
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Local Poet Laureates Leading Free Events During National Poetry Month
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
March Sadness: Trade Your Busted Bracket for a $3 Pint at Taft's Brewing Co.
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Here's What We Saw During the Sold-Out Billy Strings Show at Andrew J Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Solve Puzzles and Learn About Local History in the Heritage Village Museum's Escape Room Series
Sharonville, OH5 days ago
Petition Calls on Xavier University to Kick Joe Deters Out of the Classroom
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
'A Chorus Line' to be First Production Staged at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park’s New Theater
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Returns to Riverbend This Summer
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Partially Decomposed Human Remains Found on NKU's Campus, University Officials Say
Highland Heights, KY5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy