'No One's Dying': Jason Kidd Gets Real On The Mavericks Playoff Hopes

"This is what we have, these are the cards we're dealt," a dejected Jason Kidd said after the Mavericks loss to the Grizzlies.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kidd has a blunt response when asked about the Dallas Mavericks' playoff hopes after the injury-riddled outfit lost three games in a row.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the 104-88 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies , Kidd shed light on the importance of health. "Understand, we're getting better – it's just a matter of whether can we be healthy in time to make a stretch run?" Kidd questioned. "If not, that's just the season. No one is dying."

"Just understand, our health – this is what we have, these are the cards we're dealt," the head coach said after the defeat.

"Just like anybody in this league, we've got to play with the cards that we had tonight. We played a good half of basketball with a young backcourt that's learning how to play the NBA game. Put that in perspective against a very good defensive team."

Dallas was without their big guns in Luka Doncic , Kyrie Irving, and Christian Wood. The offense took a major hit without the superstars and Jaden Hardy's 28 points, and Josh Green's 23 points weren't enough as the team failed to even hit the three-figure mark.

The loss sees the Mavericks fall from the fifth seed last week to the eighth and that comes as a dampener considering the tight race in the West. Their 34-35 record shows that the team needs its superstar duo on the floor, or else they risk free-falling as the regular season draws to a close.

The Dallas Mavericks Record Has Tumbled After The Kyrie Irving Trade

When the Mavericks pulled off the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade , the side was elevated to bona fide title contenders. The move also meant adding a second superstar to help ease the burden on Luka Doncic. However, the results have been a total disappointment so far.

Since his arrival, the Mavericks have won just five games — a record worse than the Brooklyn Nets who have won seven after Irving departed. The mounting losses don't help, especially with the guard suffering from foot soreness has missed two games in a row. Doncic has been out with a thigh strain , and that's just dented the team's campaign in the recent past.

Much of their deeper run in the playoffs, and their journey to the postseason in the first place depends on how these two players fare once they return. For now, the fervent hope for Dallas fans is to see their two superstars take the court and help arrest the losing slide.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.