Minneapolis, MN
The Vikings are restructuring quarterback Kirk Cousins' contract

By Tyler Forness,

4 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings are looking at more ways to get under the salary ca and they have gone to their quarterback to do so. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have restructured quarterback Kirk Cousins’ contract to create cap space.

Cousins is entering the final year of his contract with a base salary of $10 million along with a roster bonus of $20 million with $15 million paid out this week.

The maximum amount of cap space that the Vikings can create is a shade under $20 million, as Cousins currently has two void years on his contract. Those years each have $6.25 million on the books that the Vikings will have to pay out in due time.

This is also a signal that contract extension talks have died because an extension would have been able to shrink the cap hit.

How this got done will send multiple signals, and, even though it’s a little bit out there, it could end up helping to facilitate a trade this year.

