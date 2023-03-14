Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Details from Chris Reed's re-worked contract are revealed

By Tyler Forness,

6 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings have been working dilligently on getting under the salary cap and the details from Chris Reed’s reported paycut are in.

Per our friends at Over The Cap, Reed accepted a paycut of $1 million in exchange for the Vikings guaranteeing $600k of his base salary.

Reed will have a base salary of $1.4 million. He has a pro-rated bonus of $250k from his signing bonus and $100k in workout bonuses for a total cap hit of $1.75 million.

With the unknowns of the structure of both Jordan Hicks and Marcus Davenport, the Vikings are currently $9,939,549 over the salary cap. They need to get under that threshold before 3:00 pm on Wednesday, March 15th.

