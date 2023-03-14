Raiders, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers agree to three-year deal

March 14 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders and free agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers have agreed to a three-year contract.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (R) spent the previous four seasons with the New England Patriots. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

Sources told ESPN , NFL Network and The Athletic about the $33 million deal Tuesday morning. The pact includes $21 million guaranteed.

Meyers, 26, logged 804 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in 14 games last season for the New England Patriots . He joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Meyers logged a career-high 866 yards and scored twice on 83 catches in 17 games in 2021. He did not score a touchdown through his first two seasons with the Patriots.

DeVante Parker , Raleigh Webb, Kendrick Bourne, Lynn Bowden Jr., Tre Nixon, Ty Montgomery , Matthew Slater, Tyquan Thornton and Scotty Washington are the Patriots' wide receivers under contract through 2023.

Meyers will join fellow wide receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow as part of a revamped Raiders pass-catching unit.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com