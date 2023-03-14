Open in App
UPI News

Raiders, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers agree to three-year deal

By Alex Butler,

4 days ago

March 14 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders and free agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers have agreed to a three-year contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4ejw_0lIaGyye00
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (R) spent the previous four seasons with the New England Patriots. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

Sources told ESPN , NFL Network and The Athletic about the $33 million deal Tuesday morning. The pact includes $21 million guaranteed.

Meyers, 26, logged 804 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in 14 games last season for the New England Patriots . He joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Meyers logged a career-high 866 yards and scored twice on 83 catches in 17 games in 2021. He did not score a touchdown through his first two seasons with the Patriots.

DeVante Parker , Raleigh Webb, Kendrick Bourne, Lynn Bowden Jr., Tre Nixon, Ty Montgomery , Matthew Slater, Tyquan Thornton and Scotty Washington are the Patriots' wide receivers under contract through 2023.

Meyers will join fellow wide receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow as part of a revamped Raiders pass-catching unit.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Carolina Panthers, RB Miles Sanders agree to $25M deal
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, pleads guilty to tax evasion
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Spring break revelers flee as Miami Beach shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Miami Beach, FL4 hours ago
Watch: Mystery creature from Florida man's security camera footage identified as frog
Lehigh Acres, FL2 days ago
Lotto winner seeks anonymity -- in a town of 27 people
Fort Collins, CO1 day ago
Kentucky Derby candidates coming from around the world this season
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Retired lieutenant colonel in Air Force sentenced to 24 months in prison for Jan. 6 participation
Grapevine, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy