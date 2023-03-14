13 movies and TV shows you might not know Margot Robbie has produced

Margot Robbie. Reuters

Margot Robbie is one of few truly bankable names in Hollywood right now.

She's used that clout to launch a production company, LuckyChap.

Through LuckyChap, she's produced "Birds of Prey," "Barbie," "Promising Young Woman," and "Maid."

Margot Robbie attends the "I, Tonya" premiere on January 15, 2018. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

"I, Tonya" was the first movie that Robbie's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, produced.

"I, Tonya," the story of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, was the first film that LuckyChap produced after it was founded by Robbie, her future husband Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, and Sophia Kerr.

The company came from Robbie's desire to create better roles for women in the industry.

"I remember saying, 'Every time I pick up a script, I want to play the guy. Wouldn't it be so cool if people pick up scripts that we're making and always wanted to play the female role?' " she told the Wall Street Journal in 2022.

"I, Tonya" was a box-office hit and was nominated for three Oscars, including a nod for Robbie's performance as Harding. Allison Janney went on to win for best supporting actress for playing Harding's mother.

Magot Robbie attends the world premiere of "Birds Of Prey" on January 29, 2020. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

She also produced and starred in "Birds of Prey," Harley Quinn's solo film.

After Robbie's portrayal of Harley Quinn became such a huge breakout and the only positively received part of "Suicide Squad" in 2016, plans for a solo film starring Robbie as Quinn were fast-tracked. "Birds of Prey" was released four years later in 2020, with LuckyChap producing.

"I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, 'Harley needs friends.' Harley loves interacting with people, so don't ever make her do a standalone film. She's got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang," Robbie told Collider in 2018.

"I wasn't seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it," she continued.

Robbie was also instrumental in getting Cathy Yan to direct the female-focused film, saying "having a female director to tell that story" and "giving a female director the chance to do big budget stuff" was important to her.

"I was like, 'I love action. I love action films. I'm a girl. What, are we meant to only like a specific thing?' So it was [...] hugely important to find a female director for this, if possible," Robbie said.

Margot Robbie attends the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Robbie produced a best picture nominee, "Promising Young Woman," in 2020.

Robbie didn't appear in "Promising Young Woman," which was written and directed by Emerald Fennell and starred Carey Mulligan, but she was a producer on the film.

Due to Academy rules, there's only a certain number of producers who are allowed to be named in the nomination, and Robbie didn't make the cut, but she was involved in the production.

"Promising Young Woman" didn't end up winning best picture, but Fennell took home a statue for her screenplay.

Emerald Fennell attends the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25, 2021. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Images

Robbie will reportedly team up with director Emerald Fennell again to produce "Saltburn" starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, and Rosamund Pike.

Deadline reported in 2022 that Fennell's follow-up to "Promising Young Woman" would be "Saltburn," which is only being described as "a story of obsession." LuckyChap was reported to be producing the film.

Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" Warner Bros.

In 2023, Robbie has two films that she's produced coming out. First up is Greta Gerwig's "Barbie."

"Barbie" is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023. It stars Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Michael Cera, Ncuti Gatwa, Alexandra Shipp, and more.

The film is directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written by Gerwig and her partner, Noah Baumbach.

"We like the things that feel a little left of center," Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020. "Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted.'"

Keira Knightley in 2018. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

LuckyChap also produced the 2023 Hulu film "Boston Strangler" starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon.

"Boston Strangler" will drop on Hulu on March 17. The film tells the story of a journalist living in Boston in the '60s, Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), who is the first person to realize that a string of murders were connected and potentially committed by the same person.

Robbie's not a named producer on the film, but LuckyChap and her partners Ackerley and McNamara are, according to Deadline.

Yorgos Lanthimos on May 20, 2019. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard

Some undated projects LuckyChap has aligned with include an adaptation of "My Year of Rest and Relaxation."

LuckyChap snagged the rights for Ottessa Moshfegh's controversial novel back in 2018.

"We are thrilled to be adapting Ottessa's incredibly rich and exhilarating novel as we continue to tell unique stories with women at the heart of them. To bring such a troubled, layered and original character to life that we feel audiences haven't explored before is incredibly exciting," said Robbie and her partners in a statement.

"The Favourite" director Yorgos Lanthimos (pictured) was loosely attached to the project, but Moshfegh was tight-lipped about any updates in 2022.

Katie Ellwood and Amber Templemore-Finlayson of Bert & Bertie in 2021. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney

Robbie's production company is also attached to a film based on the Disney ride Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

In August 2022, Deadline reported that directing duo Bert & Bertie (Katie Ellwood and Amber Templemore-Finlayson) were attached to direct a film inspired by the Disneyland ride Big Thunder Mountain Railroad (commonly called Thunder Mountain) with LuckyChap producing.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling shooting scenes for the "Barbie" movie. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Robbie is set to reunite with her "Barbie" costar Ryan Gosling in an "Ocean's Eleven" prequel/remake this summer.

This "Ocean's Eleven" reboot is just one of a few high-profile reboots that Robbie is attached to. Deadline reported that the film will be set in Europe in the '60s, making it more closely related to the original "Ocean's 11" starring Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin than the 2000s remake with George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Lori Petty in "Tank Girl." United Artists/Getty Images

Her production company is also set to produce a reboot of the 1995 film "Tank Girl."

Both the upcoming film and the 1995 original starring Lori Petty are based on the '80s comic of the same name about an anarchic bounty hunter simply named Tank Girl, who lives and works inside a tank that she uses to complete her jobs.

LuckyChap snagged the rights in 2019 and secured director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, but the project was put on hold due to the pandemic in 2020.

Robbie called the comics "so sick."

"Dollface." Hulu

As for TV, Robbie has a relationship with Hulu. She produced the two-season sitcom "Dollface."

"Dollface" aired on Hulu for two seasons before being canceled in May 2022. The show, like LuckyChap's other projects, was primarily about a group of female friends played by Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky, and it was created by Jordan Weiss.

Robbie ended up having a cameo in season one as a kooky spiritual guide named Imelda.

"We had such an amazing group. Margot's company, LuckyChap, and one of our producers, Brett Hedblom, has been such a partner for all of the girls and a real advocate for us," Dennings told Collider in 2019.

Trevante Rhodes attends a screening of "Mike" on August 24, 2022. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Vox Media

She also produced "Mike," an unauthorized look at Mike Tyson's life on Hulu.

After the success of "I, Tonya," it makes sense that the creative team would come back together to tell another story of a complicated public figure who lived in both the sports and pop-culture worlds. They did so with "Mike," an eight-episode series on Hulu about Mike Tyson — played by Trevante Rhodes, pictured — that dropped in 2021.

Margaret Qualley and Margot Robbie in 2020. Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

LuckyChap also produced the Netflix miniseries "Maid."

Robbie produced the Netflix limited series about a young mother, played by Margaret Qualley, who is desperately trying to get out of an abusive relationship and provide for her young child.

According to Qualley, Robbie was receptive to her ideas, including that they should cast her real mom, Andie MacDowell, as her character's mother.

"I called Margot Robbie, because I somehow have her contact [info], and pitched her the idea," Qualley said on the Netflix podcast "Skip Intro." "She was so excited," Qualley continued.