Washington State
Reuters

Biden issues executive order to expand background checks for gun purchases

By Reuters,

4 days ago
WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued an executive order aimed at expanding background checks for gun purchases to bring down mass shootings in the country.

Biden also asked Congress to take additional action to reduce gun violence and urged the Federal Trade Commission to issue a public report analyzing how gun manufacturers market firearms to minors, according to the order released by the White House

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Rami Ayyub in Washington

