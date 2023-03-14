Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Bader Shammas

"We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" Lohan, 36, told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, March 14.
She added a picture of a onesie that reads "coming soon" via Instagram the same day. "We are blessed and excited!" she captioned the pic.
Lohan first confirmed her relationship with the Dubai-based businessman, 35, via Instagram in February 2020, referring to him as her “boyfriend” in a since-deleted post.
The couple shared news of their engagement on November 28, 2021. That March, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that while the couple were not “in a rush to get married,” the Freaky Friday actress was already planning her wedding to the financier at the time.
“The talk is [there’ll] be two weddings — one overseas and one in the States, maybe someplace between Dubai and the U.S.” the insider shared with Us . “It’s going to be intimate. You don’t see her out and about anymore. Lindsay really likes her privacy.”
“You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” she continued. “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖”
That November, Lohan also gushed about her marriage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . “[Marriage] is great, it’s amazing,” she told Fallon. “I met my person. You never know if you’re going to find that in life and he’s an amazing man and I love him. We’re a great team.”
Back in 2014, she was open about having a miscarriage in the past. “I had a miscarriage,” she said on her docuseries Lindsay at the time. “I couldn’t move. I was sick. And mentally that messes with you."
In November 2022, she confirmed to Vogue that she and Shammas are already envisioning what their future with kids will look like. “[My husband] gave me a Cartier bracelet,” Lohan dished, recalling their first Christmas as a couple. She added that the bracelet was “really special” to her and “will always stay with me and go to my daughter when we have kids .
Comments / 0