Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Bader Shammas

This Parent Trap star is becoming a parent! Lindsay Lohan is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas .

"We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" Lohan, 36, told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, March 14.

She added a picture of a onesie that reads "coming soon" via Instagram the same day. "We are blessed and excited!" she captioned the pic.

Lohan first confirmed her relationship with the Dubai-based businessman, 35, via Instagram in February 2020, referring to him as her “boyfriend” in a since-deleted post.

The couple shared news of their engagement on November 28, 2021. That March, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that while the couple were not “in a rush to get married,” the Freaky Friday actress was already planning her wedding to the financier at the time.

Bader Shammas and Lindsay Lohan Michael Simon/Shutterstock

“The talk is [there’ll] be two weddings — one overseas and one in the States, maybe someplace between Dubai and the U.S.” the insider shared with Us . “It’s going to be intimate. You don’t see her out and about anymore. Lindsay really likes her privacy.”

Lindsay confirmed later that she had secretly tied the knot in May 2022 , sharing the news publicly in that July when she referred to Shammas as her husband in a birthday post via Instagram. “I am the luckiest woman in the world,” the former child actress wrote ​at the time.

“You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” she continued. “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖”

Lindsay Lohan Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images

That November, Lohan also gushed about her marriage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . “[Marriage] is great, it’s amazing,” she told Fallon. “I met my person. You never know if you’re going to find that in life and he’s an amazing man and I love him. We’re a great team.”

Lohan was previously linked to Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov , hotelier Vikram Chatwal , NFL player Matt Nordgren , DJ Samantha Ronson , Harry Morton , Stavros Niarchos and That 70’s Show’ s Wilmer Valderrama over the years.

Back in 2014, she was open about having a miscarriage in the past. “I had a miscarriage,” she said on her docuseries Lindsay at the time. “I couldn’t move. I was sick. And mentally that messes with you."

In November 2022, she confirmed to Vogue that she and Shammas are already envisioning what their future with kids will look like. “[My husband] gave me a Cartier bracelet,” Lohan dished, recalling their first Christmas as a couple. She added that the bracelet was “really special” to her and “will always stay with me and go to my daughter when we have kids .