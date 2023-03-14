2 warming centers available overnight in Atlanta as temps dip below freezing

Two warming centers will open Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in the City of Atlanta in anticipation of below-freezing temperatures.

WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards forecasts a low of 30 degrees overnight within Atlanta’s city limits, with temperatures in the high 20s forecast for areas surrounding Atlanta.

The warming centers will be located at Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331 and Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.

Transportation will be provided to both locations beginning at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, with return transportation when the centers close.

The city says the activation of warming centers is subject to change based on updated forecasts and needs.

The warming centers will be open until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

