Fact check: Video shows military equipment being shipped to Texas, not Ukraine

The video does not show equipment bound for Ukraine. It shows U.S. equipment in Gdynia, Poland, being prepared to be shipped back to Texas, according to a U.S. Army spokesperson. It was used for a rotational deployment in Europe.
Video shows U.S. equipment shipping back to Texas
Susie Blair, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa spokesperson, told USA TODAY in an email that the equipment in the video was being prepared to be shipped back to the U.S.
"We can confirm the equipment, which is headed back to the United States, is from 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division," Blair said. "The unit was deployed to Europe as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Atlantic Resolve."
"GYDNIA (sic), POLAND - U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa... worked closely with representatives of the U.S. Army's 838th Transportation Battalion to move 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division... equipment from Poland to Texas. The approximately 1,600 pieces of Army gear needed to be cleaned and inspected prior to loading on the American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier... Endurance, a ship on-hire to Military Sealift Command with the capability to provide transport of heavy vehicles."
