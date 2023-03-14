Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
ABC 10 News KGTV

Man, woman sought in series of San Diego County vehicle burglaries

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpzbi_0lIa4DXI00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities sought public help Tuesday in identifying and locating two people responsible for a series of vehicle burglaries throughout San Diego County.

Since October 2021, the two suspected burglars -- a man and a woman -- have targeted vehicles parked at large events, such as funeral services and youth sporting events, authorities said.

The last reported crime involving the suspected burglars occurred in Santee last month, authorities said.

The man and woman break into vehicles and ravage them for valuables, including credit cards. In one case, the pair purchased more than $8,000 worth of merchandise with a stolen credit card.

The man was described as 40-50 years old, 5-foot-10 with a heavy build and a goatee. He has full sleeve tattoos, hand tattoos and neck tattoos, police said.

On multiple occasions, the man was seen wearing a black-and-white striped hooded sweatshirt and dark pants with black-and-white Adidas tennis shoes, according to authorities.

The woman is 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-6 with a heavy build and long black hair.

The pair’s vehicle was described as a white 2011-2014 Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab and a black bed cover, according to officials.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Santee Sheriff's Station at 619-956-4000 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Elderly man beaten in North County home invasion
Del Mar, CA19 hours ago
Bodycam video shows shooting involving deputy in East County
El Cajon, CA22 hours ago
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle in North County
Vista, CA8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Deputies’ Body-Worn Camera Footage Shows Shooting of Alpine Car Theft Suspect
El Cajon, CA21 hours ago
LA MESA AGREES TO PAY $10 MILLION SETTLEMENT TO WOMAN HIT IN HEAD BY POLICE BEANBAG DURING PROTEST
La Mesa, CA21 hours ago
Navy Guards Shoot After Allegedly Drunk Sheriff’s Deputy Tries to Drive Past North Island Gate
Coronado, CA6 hours ago
80-year-old man assaulted in Del Mar home invasion
Del Mar, CA18 hours ago
Driver Arrested at Naval Base Coronado; Base Locked Down
Coronado, CA6 hours ago
Man arrested, accused of shooting at San Diego Police helicopter
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Crossing Street in Vista
Vista, CA7 hours ago
'Danger to the community': South Bay man accused of kidnap, rape denied bail
Chula Vista, CA20 hours ago
Neighbors react to alleged kidnapping, body found in Palm City home
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA1 day ago
Man suspected of shooting into apartment with child inside arrested
Vista, CA1 day ago
Ex-Amazon Delivery Driver Sentenced for Stealing Encinitas Woman’s Dog
Encinitas, CA1 day ago
City of La Mesa pays woman hit, blinded by bean bag $10M
La Mesa, CA1 day ago
Missing 22-Year-Old Reunited With Family: San Diego Police
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Man suspected of shooting at police helicopter arrested
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Convict, 31, Who Walked Away from Halfway House Captured in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA1 day ago
Trial Ordered for La Mesa Man Accused in Fatal East County Freeway Shooting
La Mesa, CA2 days ago
Suspect arrested in East College house party shooting following SWAT raid
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Police find body in home where woman says she was held captive
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Dog owner searching for Teacup Yorkie after it was stolen near home
San Diego, CA9 hours ago
One person injured in Escondido house fire
Escondido, CA4 hours ago
Man sentenced four years for fatal Carlsbad police pursuit that killed cyclist
Carlsbad, CA2 days ago
Poway Doctor Headed to Prison
Poway, CA1 day ago
Deputy in East County shooting identified
El Cajon, CA3 days ago
Vehicle damage caused by potholes reported on San Diego freeways
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Prosecutor: Man Who Kidnapped Woman in South Bay Wanted Her to Help Dismember Body
San Diego, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy