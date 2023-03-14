Open in App
Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro to release their first collaborative musical project

By Maria Loreto,

4 days ago

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro are making music together. The couple, who announced they were dating in September of 2021, has announced the name of their new EP, “ RR .” The project is made up of three songs and will drop on March 24.

The announcement was shared on social media, showing off the artwork of the EP and titles of the songs, which are called “Beso,” “Vampiros,” and “Promesa.”

“RR” is the couple’s first official collaboration. While the two have worked together on various occasions, they’ve mostly kept their music separate from their personal lives. “We respect each other. That’s the main thing,” said Alejandro in an interview with Rolling Stone . “We’re not focused on doing music together. If it happens, yeah, of course. We plan to do it, but it’s not going to happen now.”

In November of last year, Rosalia hinted at a possible collaboration in an interview with Billboard . "We've been in the studio together, as you know," she said. When speaking of releasing new music, she said, "We'll see, we'll see."

Over the past year, both artists have been some of the most awarded performers in the Spanish speaking music industry, Rosalia for her record “ Motomami ” and Alejandro for his record “ Saturno .”

Recently, the pair has shared some photos of their trips and the time they’ve spent together, including celebrations for New Year’s and Valentine’s Day.

