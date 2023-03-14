Open in App
Norman, OK
Sooners trending favorite for 2024 4-Star RB Caden Durham

By Bryant Crews,

4 days ago
The Sooners earned their first high school commitment since they wrapped up their 2023 class on Monday night with the commitment of 2025 quarterback Kevin Sperry. Sperry’s commitment secures Oklahoma’s 2025 class and allows them to build around the talented signal caller over the next few years.

In the more immediate future, Oklahoma is still waiting for that first 2024 commitment. It’s unclear who it may come from first, but the Sooners are positioning themselves nicely to land commitments from multiple prospects.

One such candidate is running back Caden Durham, a talented lightning bolt of a runner from one of Texas’ premier football powers. Durham plays at Duncanville High School, winners of a 6A title in 2022. In 24 hours, Durham received two crystal balls from Parker Thune of OU Insider and Mike Roach of Texas Insider. Both have him projected to go to Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is the favorite to earn Durham’s commitment according to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, with national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman logging a prediction Oklahoma’s way in December.

Durham is listed at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, but he is a tough runner you won’t catch if he sees daylight in the open field. He had 100-meter times of 10.70 and 10.72 at the AAU Region 18 qualifier in July 2022. Durham is also a Sooner legacy, with his mother being a former OU Track and Field star.

The legacy angle is there, and the connection with running backs coach DeMarco Murray surely helps. Emmett Jones, hired to coach receivers, is also a significant figure in Dallas area recruiting and has likely chipped in on Durham’s recruitment.

Oklahoma is trending for multiple running backs in 2024 as Tovani Mizell, Xavier Robinson, and Jeremy Payne all have projections in Oklahoma’s favor to join along with Caden Durham. There’s a significant chance that it’s a matter of first come, first serve, and the Sooners could take as many as three running backs in the 2024 Recruiting Class.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

