Hope grows for medical marijuana in Ky. with committee vote and key Senate flip

For years, Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, has been a major opponent of medical marijuana legalization within the Republican-dominated Senate.

On Tuesday, he voted for a bill that would legalize medical marijuana under a narrow framework.

“I grew up in the 1980s during a very strong anti drug culture. If you’re looking for me to help get the camels nose under the tent, so you can smoke your pot legally in Kentucky. I’m not your guy,” Thayer said.

But, he added: “this narrow approach has got my vote.”

That “narrow approach” to legalizing medical marijuana is represented in Senate Bill 47, which passed 8-3 out of Senate Licensing & Occupations Committee on Tuesday.

The bill would not allow for medical marijuana to be smoked, and would only kick into effect on Jan. 1 2025, nearly two years from now.

Sponsor Steven West, R-Paris, said that he’s worked extensively with law enforcement, doctors, and other stakeholders to assuage concerns about legalizing medical marijuana.

“Providers will know exactly who’s getting what and how much, a person shall not operate cars, vessels or aircraft under the influence, smoking is not allowed in this bill... And if you’re having heartburn about this bill, Implementation with this is not not set until Jan. 1 of 2025. We’re giving the cabinet a long time to enact regulations and put those into place. Those will be reviewed and we will be back in session before implementation,” West said.

Longtime medical marjuana advocate Eric Crawford, of Mason County, described his struggles as a quadriplegic since striking an 800-pound cow on the road while driving. Marijuana helps him get through the day, he said.

“It allows me longevity, a better quality of life, to be a better husband, son, friend and man. Surely there’s nobody on his community thinks I’d be better off taking opioids,” Crawford said.

Joining Crawford was Sandra Marlowe, the sister of Sen. Gex Williams, R-Verona, who is wheelchair-bound due to the disease ALS.

“This disease will take my life. I ask that my days be as comfortable as possible with access to the THC tincture. That is the only thing that gives me relief. When I could swallow I took it sublingually. Now it is administered through my feeding tube. I do not have brain fog – quite the contrary. Without painful cramps, I am more productive.”

The bill has been passed in the House before under the sponsorship of House Majority Whip Jason Nemes, R-Louisville. The Senate has traditionally been where similar legislation gets held up.

Thayer said that the bill will get its required first and second readings on Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving Thursday – the last day of session – as the only day it could pass the Senate in time to kick it over to the House with enough days left for full passage.

It’s uncertain if the measure has the votes for passage out of the more traditionally conservative Senate.

“It’s eligible to be voted on Thursday, but I’m not sure we have the votes on the floor to pass the bill,” Thayer said.

Like the push to legalize sports betting, medical marijuana has been a major rallying cry for Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Thayer was mum on whether or not passage of either by the Republican-dominated legislature would help or hurt Beshear.