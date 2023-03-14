City Council names Cary Westin to be interim city manager beginning in June

Editor's note: This story has been updated with comments from Cary Westin after his appointment.

The El Paso City Council voted 7-1 to approve Cary Westin as interim city manager, which will take effect June 30.

City Rep. Brian Kennedy, who led the effort to terminate City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s contract last month without cause, said Westin’s broad experience in the military and with the city makes him a good choice to act as a bridge to the next city manager and to “calm the waters.”

City Rep. Henry Rivera voted against the appointment during Tuesday's council meeting. He said he has no problem with Westin but doesn’t like that Mayor Oscar Leeser put Westin’s nomination on the council agenda without consulting all council members. City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez voiced similar concerns.

Leeser said he consulted with the city attorney three times before nominating Westin to make sure the process of naming an interim city manager was done properly.

Westin, 59, has worked for the city almost nine years. He retired last year, but came back in a part-time job as senior operations officer with a focus on duties tied to the city’s code of ethics policy.

With his appointment, Westin will become a full-time employee and will work with Gonzalez until the city manager's last day June 29.

The council did not immediately make public Westin's compensation details. Westin, after Tuesday's vote, said salary details have not yet been discussed.

Westin, in an Zoom interview with the El Paso Times and two other media outlets after Tuesday’s council vote, wouldn’t say if he wanted to be the permanent city manager.

“I made a promise to myself and I made a promise to my family that I was asked to perform this role, and that’s what I’m going to focus on. I am just going to focus on that and then we’ll see what may come later,” he said.

Leeser asked Westin if he’d take the interim city manager job, and after thinking about it for a short time, Westin told the mayor he’d take it, Westin said. But he understood that City Council would have to approve the appointment, he said.

Westin decided to take the interim job for several reasons, including, he said, that he cares about El Paso, which he and his family made home after he retired from the Army in 2009.

“It’s kind of like this commitment to service. It may sound a little corny, but I kind of grew up with that in the military,” Westin said. “So, when I was asked if this is something I would consider, I felt like it was extremely important that we have good continuity. So, that’s ultimately why I chose to do it.”

City Council, after meeting about 90 minutes in a closed, executive session to discuss the city manager hiring process after appointing Westin, indicated they would hire a national search firm to look for a new city manager. City Rep. Chris Canales said he’d bring a motion to the next council meeting to outline the scope of the search, with input from council members and the community.

What we know about Cary Westin

Westin has worked for the city since 2014. He served as senior deputy city manager for the city before he retired in 2022.

He was named senior deputy city manager in 2019, according to his LinkedIn page. He previously served as deputy city manager and managing director of economic development.

Before working for the city, Westin was the vice president of business development for defense and clean technology for the Borderplex Alliance and the El Paso Regional Economic Development Corp., according to his biography on the city's website . He also worked as vice president for business development for Aerospace Missions Corp.

Westin is a retired U.S. Army colonel who served for 25 years on active duty in a variety of command and staff positions, his city biography states. Westin’s occupational specialty was air defense operations, including a four-year assignment as the director of the Air Defense Artillery Test Directorate with the U.S. Army Operational Test Command at Fort Bliss.

His tenure in the U.S. Army included deployments for both combat and peacekeeping operations to Iraq, Albania, Kosovo and Honduras, his biography states.

Westin earned a Master of Strategic Studies at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He obtained a bachelor's degree in English from the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia.

Aaron Martinez contributed to this report.

