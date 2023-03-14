Lindsay Lohan pregnant with first child with husband Bader Shammas and actress says they’re ‘so excited’

LINDSAY Lohan has revealed she is pregnant with her first child with her husband Bader Shammas.

The couple tied the knot in a July 2022 wedding and are now expecting a baby.

Lindsay, 36, has announced that she and her husband Bader, also 36, are pregnant with their first child.

The actress told TMZ: "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

The child star and her hubby began dating just before the pandemic and shared the news of their engagement in November 2021.

