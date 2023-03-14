Open in App
The US Sun

Lindsay Lohan pregnant with first child with husband Bader Shammas and actress says they’re ‘so excited’

By Kylie Parham,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYJdr_0lIZztoH00

LINDSAY Lohan has revealed she is pregnant with her first child with her husband Bader Shammas.

The couple tied the knot in a July 2022 wedding and are now expecting a baby.

Lindsay, 36, has announced that she and her husband Bader, also 36, are pregnant with their first child.

The actress told TMZ: "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

The child star and her hubby began dating just before the pandemic and shared the news of their engagement in November 2021.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures, and must-see videos. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Billy Joel Loses Over $20,000 Every Concert Because He Refuses to Sell This Kind of Ticket
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Inside Rumer Willis’ baby shower for first child with Derek Richard Thomas
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Firefighter's Wife and 3 Kids Dead After Fire at Their Home While He Was on Duty: 'Unimaginable Loss'
Chicago, IL5 days ago
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kalani Faagata Enjoying Quiet Life With Sons Amid Asuelu Pulaa Reunion Rumors
Carlsbad, CA2 days ago
Mark Ballas Retires from ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and Robyn Brown Were Spotted With a Mystery Blonde: Identity Revealed
Las Vegas, NV19 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy