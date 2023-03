A look at the court where the Illini will play on Wednesday. Joe Vozzelli/The News-Gazette

Shauna Green takes questions during today's media availability in South Bend, Ind. Joe Vozzelli/The News-Gazette

Shauna Green's Illini are in South Bend, Ind., prepping for the program's first NCAA tournament appearance in 20 years.

The Illini (22-9) will face Mississippi State (20-10) in a play-in game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion. The winner will play No. 6 seed Creighton (22-8) at 5 p.m. Friday in a first-round game at Purcell Pavilion.

News-Gazette beat writer Joe Vozzelli is on hand for today's media sessions. Photo editor Robin Scholz arrives on Wednesday.