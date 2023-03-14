Open in App
Twitter rallies to defend The White Stripes' Meg White from sexist slander

By Joe Cingrana,

4 days ago

Say what you will about Twitter operating under new management, but one thing is for certain; when a fan base gets roiled, it's still the go-to venue for those ready to gather and grapple with their online rivals.

Case in point: Drummer Meg White was recently shamed by former journalist Lachlan Markay who was responding to a report stating that The White Stripes ' 2004 GRAMMY award-winning hit "Seven Nation Army" could be the best song of the century (thus far) . Markay's take: Meg was a bad drummer and the band could have been "great" if there was someone better beating the skins.

Sure, this opinion has been shared by others before regarding Meg's basic 4/4 playing in The White Stripes, but so has the contrary viewpoint that her style was exactly what the music she had written with Jack White called for. So, here we go again down this dusty road...

White Stripes fans were having none of it, responding to Markay (who has since gone private) in droves with their numerous reasons why Meg was the perfect woman to sit behind the red-and-white striped set.

That's just a taste of the responses, but the general consensus seems to be: 'Keep Meg White's name out your mouth.' However, as this is Twitter, there was of course some shade thrown at Jack White, who since his days with Meg in The White Stripes has gone on to release three albums each with his bands The Dead Weather and The Raconteurs , as well as five solo records.

Ouch! Anyway, Jack White released two full-length albums in 2022; Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive .

