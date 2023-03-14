Kerry Washington and Gwyneth Paltrow chat about their journey on the latest 'goop Podcast'

In a special live recording of The goop Podcast, Gwyneth Paltrow welcomed special guest, Kerry Washington to the mic for an in-depth conversation surrounding Washington’s new Hulu series, UnPrisoned , father-daughter dynamics, their high school days, and taking charge of their own success in life.

Being in line with who she is, her truth and trusting her instincts have all been top of mind for Washington as she continues her success as an actress, producer and now author as she begins to pen her own memoir.

Taking charge of her own life, decisions, and truth isn’t something just at the core of Washington’s personal life, but also acts as a key value at her production company, Simpson Street Productions.

“I built this company at Simpson Street where we talk about abending the idea of other,” she told Paltrow . “There’s a firm belief we have at my production company that every single one of us is at the center of the story of our lives. Each one of us is the protagonist of our own story… and none of us is relegated to being a supporting character.”

She continued, “We can choose to be a supporting character and we must choose to be supporting characters and forces in people’s lives but fundamentally that’s a choice because we know that we’re the hero of our own journey.”

Hear more about Washington ’s philosophies, Hulu series, forthcoming memoir and more by tuning into her interview on Paltrow’s The Goop podcast above.

The Goop Podcast features alternating hosts Gwyneth Paltrow and Erica Chidi . The pair take turns welcoming bright thinkers and culture changers for meaningful conversations.

