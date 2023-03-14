Open in App
Zara Larsson is here for the healing power of ice baths: Listen now

By Maia Kedem,

4 days ago

On a new episode of Spout Podcast - where famous people spout off about more than what they're famous for, Zara Larsson joined host Erik Zachary to discuss her newfound passion learning to flying helicopters, the physical and emotional healing of ice baths, and more.

Photo credit Spout Podcast

The singer also delved into her experiences using Wim Hof's breathing methods, which she combines with those ice baths.

Additionally up for discussion, Zara talked about collaborating with the production team MTHR, as well as the value she finds in owning her masters and maintaining artistic creative control.

She then spilled some tea about an interview that went sideways, revealed why she's cool singing songs she didn't write, and teased what's to come in her next album. To hear it all, listen to the entire episode above.

