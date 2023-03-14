Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
KCBS News Radio

'Bay Area needs to be worried': Meteorologist warns ahead of storm

By Edie Frederick,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RkZbT_0lIZtmwq00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The Bay Area is bracing for another atmospheric river today, which will bring high winds and flood warnings to an already drenched California.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

National Weather Service Meteorologist Roger Gass told KCBS Radio that the rain will continue across the Bay Area throughout Tuesday morning, explaining that the brunt of the storm is still approaching.

"We are expecting around an inch of rain total across San Francisco Bay Area," Gass forecast. "Some of the interior valleys may see less than that, maybe even less than a half of an inch."

Wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour will be common Tuesday, while areas of higher elevation may see gusts of up to 70 miles per hour. "The Bay Area really needs to be worried about the strong winds later today, or later this morning, as we could see some more trees down and power outages," he warned.

Mudslides and minor landslides are possible, and a rise in water level in creeks and rivers is expected.

After this system blows through, the Bay Area will receive a much needed break from the atmospheric downpours. Some light rain is forecast to hit the area over the weekend, which may lead into a stronger storm next week.

In the Sierra, high elevations are seeing continual heavy snowfall. "Atmospheric rivers such as this normally are warmer, so it's really going to be those elevations of about 6,500 feet one to three feet of snow, up to five feet in those highest elevations above 8,000 feet," Gass said.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Interactive map: See rainfall totals in your neighborhood
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
In California, Heavy Rainfall Means Landslide Risk for Coastal Homes
San Clemente, CA1 day ago
New atmospheric river heading for California next week, likely impact zone of Bay Area to San Diego
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How much rain the Bay Area is likely to see in coming days
San Francisco, CA16 hours ago
Tahoe gets brief break in snowfall before incoming storm
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Bay Area salmon fishing industry hit hard by drought-related issues
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
'It's scary': Residents along the San Joaquin River face flooding
Manteca, CA1 day ago
Drone video: Massive slide near Ben Lomond leaves home teetering on cliff's edge
Ben Lomond, CA2 days ago
In California, dangerous flooding is expected to worsen as another atmospheric river approaches residents who have been slammed by storms
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Caught on camera: San Francisco skyscraper window blown out by hurricane-force winds
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Update: Police activity on Golden Gate Bridge resolved; Northbound lanes reopened
San Francisco, CA9 hours ago
Earthquake reported southeast of Livermore
Livermore, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy