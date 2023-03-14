Rams 2023 free agency tracker: Following all of LA's moves
The Los Angeles Rams have made some big moves in the past, but this offseason is unlikely to follow that trend. In 2023, it will be more about shedding money and free-agent losses than bringing in marquee players to join Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.
We’ve already seen that happening with the releases of Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner, as well as the trade of Jalen Ramsey. More moves will be coming as the Rams prepare for the 2023 campaign, and we’ll be tracking all of them here – from signings and departures to cuts and trades.
