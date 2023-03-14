Rams 2023 free agency tracker: Following all of LA's moves

The Los Angeles Rams have made some big moves in the past, but this offseason is unlikely to follow that trend. In 2023, it will be more about shedding money and free-agent losses than bringing in marquee players to join Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.

We’ve already seen that happening with the releases of Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner, as well as the trade of Jalen Ramsey. More moves will be coming as the Rams prepare for the 2023 campaign, and we’ll be tracking all of them here – from signings and departures to cuts and trades.

Signings

OLB Michael Hoecht

Current free agents

DT A’Shawn Robinson NT Greg Gaines CB Troy Hill S Taylor Rapp QB Baker Mayfield K Matt Gay – signing with Colts S Nick Scott G David Edwards CB David Long Jr. C/G Coleman Shelton WR/PR Brandon Powell P Riley Dixon C/G Matt Skura G Oday Aboushi LT Ty Nsekhe RB Malcolm Brown LS Matthew Orzech LB Travin Howard OLB Michael Hoecht (RFA) – Tendered CB Grant Haley (RFA) QB John Wolford (RFA) OL Chandler Brewer (RFA) QB Bryce Perkins (RFA) DT Marquise Copeland (RFA) – Not tendered WR Jacob Harris (ERFA) S Jake Gervase (ERFA)

Restructures

OL Joe Noteboom

Cuts

OLB Leonard Floyd

LB Bobby Wagner

Trades

