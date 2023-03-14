Open in App
Rams 2023 free agency tracker: Following all of LA's moves

By Cameron DaSilva,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xd1VA_0lIZtc7a00

The Los Angeles Rams have made some big moves in the past, but this offseason is unlikely to follow that trend. In 2023, it will be more about shedding money and free-agent losses than bringing in marquee players to join Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.

We’ve already seen that happening with the releases of Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner, as well as the trade of Jalen Ramsey. More moves will be coming as the Rams prepare for the 2023 campaign, and we’ll be tracking all of them here – from signings and departures to cuts and trades.

Signings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RO3si_0lIZtc7a00
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

OLB Michael Hoecht

Current free agents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPfnR_0lIZtc7a00
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  1. DT A’Shawn Robinson
  2. NT Greg Gaines
  3. CB Troy Hill
  4. S Taylor Rapp
  5. QB Baker Mayfield
  6. K Matt Gay – signing with Colts
  7. S Nick Scott
  8. G David Edwards
  9. CB David Long Jr.
  10. C/G Coleman Shelton
  11. WR/PR Brandon Powell
  12. P Riley Dixon
  13. C/G Matt Skura
  14. G Oday Aboushi
  15. LT Ty Nsekhe
  16. RB Malcolm Brown
  17. LS Matthew Orzech
  18. LB Travin Howard
  19. OLB Michael Hoecht (RFA) – Tendered
  20. CB Grant Haley (RFA)
  21. QB John Wolford (RFA)
  22. OL Chandler Brewer (RFA)
  23. QB Bryce Perkins (RFA)
  24. DT Marquise Copeland (RFA) – Not tendered
  25. WR Jacob Harris (ERFA)
  26. S Jake Gervase (ERFA)

Restructures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TcUVK_0lIZtc7a00
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

OL Joe Noteboom

Cuts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fl92O_0lIZtc7a00
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Leonard Floyd

LB Bobby Wagner

Trades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203q2L_0lIZtc7a00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • Rams trade: Jalen Ramsey
  • Dolphins trade: 3rd-round pick (No. 77) + TE Hunter Long
