Man, 19, charged in fatal double hit-and-run on LI

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- Suffolk County police arrested a man for leaving the scene of a fatal crash early over the weekend, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Detectives determined that at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, Elian Jurado-Zavala was driving a white 2014 Honda Civic when he struck Nicholas Puzio, who was crossing Medford Avenue at Oak Street.

About a minute later, Puzio, 25, was struck by a second driver in a a gray Nissan Armada who also fled the scene.

He was taken to Long Island Community Hospital and later pronounced dead, officials said.

Jurado-Zavala, 19, of Bay Shore, was arrested at his home on Monday and charged with leaving the scene of a accident with a fatality.

The investigation into the identity of the second driver is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6553 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.