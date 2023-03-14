Report: Jaguars set to re-sign safety Andrew Wingard to three-year contract

According to a report from NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are set to re-sign safety Andrew Wingard to a three-year deal worth $9.6 million with a chance to earn $13.8 million. He will be guaranteed $6 million.

The Jaguars have made an effort to re-sign their own free agents this offseason with Wingard being just the second one to sign a long-term deal. Jacksonville re-signed quarterback C.J. Beathard two a two-year deal a few weeks ago and placed the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram a couple of weeks ago.

More Jaguars coverage:

Report:Jaguars TE Chris Manhertz set to sign a two-year deal with Denver Broncos

Big deal:Jaguars OL Jawaan Taylor agrees to a four-year deal with Kansas City Chiefs

Jaguars free agency primer:NFL free agency begins. Five players the Jaguars could target

Wingard, 26, returns to Jacksonville after spending four years with the club, originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming in 2019. He's started 24 games with the team, playing in 61.

Though Wingard is known more for his prowess on special teams, the fifth-year safety has made plenty of impactful plays on defense for Jacksonville, accounting for 205 total tackles, seven pass breakups and two sacks. He started the majority (15 of 17) of the team's games in 2021.

Wingard brings depth to the team's safety position that currently rosters starters Rayshawn Jenkins and Andre Cisco along with depth players Tyree Gillespie, Ayo Oyelola, Daniel Thomas and Deionte Thompson.

The Jaguars continue to work through their unrestricted free agents as the league proceeds with the negotiating period ahead of the new league year on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m.

Jacksonville currently is slated to lose both tight end Chris Manhertz and offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor to other teams with Manhertz reportedly signing with the Denver Broncos and Taylor reportedly agreeing to a monster deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jacksonville's remaining unrestricted free agents are defensive linemen Arden Key, Dawaune Smoot, Corey Peters and Adam Gotsis, along with wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., cornerback Tre Herndon and tight end Dan Arnold.

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82.