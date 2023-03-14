4-star OL Liam Andrews set to visit Clemson

(On3)

Brookline (Mass.) Dexter School four-star interior offensive lineman Liam Andrews is visiting Clemson Tuesday and Wednesday, he announced on Twitter.

The Tigers have yet to extend him an offer, but join more than 25 programs already in pursuit of him.

Andrews is the No. 95 overall prospect and No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.. He is also the No. 2 player in Massachusetts.

On3 rates Andrews higher than other recruiting services, according to the Industry Comparison. Per the 2024 On300, he is the No. 57 overall prospect and No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the country.

Among the schools already to extend him an offer are Oklahoma, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss and Alabama.

“I am high on is relationships,” Andrews told On3’s Chad Simmons in October. “College football is crazy and coaches can move around, but I am looking for that staff that can make me a better person, a better student, and a better player. I am looking for an offensive line coach that will invest in me.

… Football is the leading factor for me. The coaches, the team, the program, and development will be big factors for me. Then it is about who can make me better overall and get me ready for life after football.”

Andrews has an On3 NIL Valuation of $104K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.