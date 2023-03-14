Open in App
Clemson, SC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
On3.com

4-star OL Liam Andrews set to visit Clemson

By Keegan Pope,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNHke_0lIZku9r00
(On3)

Brookline (Mass.) Dexter School four-star interior offensive lineman Liam Andrews is visiting Clemson Tuesday and Wednesday, he announced on Twitter.

The Tigers have yet to extend him an offer, but join more than 25 programs already in pursuit of him.

Andrews is the No. 95 overall prospect and No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.. He is also the No. 2 player in Massachusetts.

On3 rates Andrews higher than other recruiting services, according to the Industry Comparison. Per the 2024 On300, he is the No. 57 overall prospect and No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the country.

Among the schools already to extend him an offer are Oklahoma, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss and Alabama.

“I am high on is relationships,” Andrews told On3’s Chad Simmons in October. “College football is crazy and coaches can move around, but I am looking for that staff that can make me a better person, a better student, and a better player. I am looking for an offensive line coach that will invest in me.

… Football is the leading factor for me. The coaches, the team, the program, and development will be big factors for me. Then it is about who can make me better overall and get me ready for life after football.”

Andrews has an On3 NIL Valuation of $104K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Clemson student charged in crash killing son-in-law of former All-American, Hall of Famer
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Coroner called to deadly crash near Clemson bar
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Weapons found at Upstate high school
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
Driver hauling boats in South Carolina dies when tractor-trailer crashes, troopers say
Hartwell, GA4 days ago
North Georgia man dies in Upstate tractor-trailer crash
Woodruff, SC4 days ago
Gruesome details revealed in 'Unsolved Mysteries' podcast about South Carolina quadruple murder case
Pendleton, SC2 days ago
New restaurant opening in Piedmont
Piedmont, SC2 days ago
Coroner identifies 2 women killed in crash in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC6 days ago
Coroner releases name of driver killed in crash while hauling boats in South Carolina
Hartwell, GA4 days ago
Spartanburg police to conduct checkpoints
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
Deputies warn of scam in Laurens Co.
Greenville, SC5 days ago
Suspects wanted in drive-by shooting death of South Carolina boy, 14, arrested in Arkansas
Trumann, AR8 days ago
Owner says restaurant may have to leave downtown Greenville
Greenville, SC4 days ago
3 dead in overnight crash in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC7 days ago
Population growth in the Upstate may shape the local real estate market
Greenville, SC4 days ago
Police make arrest in South Carolina shooting death
Greenville, SC5 days ago
Murdaugh's Moselle property is about to sell. Here's who the proceeds will go to
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Someone impersonating an officer pulled a car over in South Carolina, police chief warns
Fountain Inn, SC4 days ago
Coroner believes he has identified human remains found in Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, SC10 days ago
Upstate restaurant could be moving to new location, owner says
Greenville, SC3 days ago
Pedestrian hit by garbage truck in Anderson
Anderson, SC5 days ago
Driver dies after hitting bridge pillar in Spartanburg Co.
Woodruff, SC4 days ago
Popular Greer hotdog restaurant closes after years in business
Greer, SC5 days ago
Belk to transform Laurens location into new outlet
Laurens, SC6 days ago
Upstate middle school teacher charged after incident involving a minor
Mauldin, SC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy