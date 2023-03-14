Open in App
Louisville, KY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
On3.com

Louisville forward Sydney Curry to enter NCAA transfer portal

By Joe Tipton,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rsqYv_0lIZko6j00
Sydney Curry / Player Twitter page

Louisville power forward Sydney Curry plans to enter the transfer portal, he told On3.

The 6-foot-8, 270-pound senior out of Fort Wayne, Indiana averaged 4.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game this season for the ‘Cards.

Curry began his career at John Logan College, a JUCO in Illinois. He has spent his last two years at Louisville.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

The portal has been around since Oct. 15, 2018 and the new calendar cycle within the portal begins each August. For example, the 2021-22 cycle started Aug. 1. During the 2020-21 cycle, 2,626 FBS football players entered the transfer portal (including walk-ons). That comes after 1,681 entered during the 2019-20 cycle and 1,709 during the abbreviated 2018-19 cycle. In comparison, 1,833 Division I basketball players entered the portal during the 2020-21 cycle after totals of 1,020 in 2019-20 and 1,063 in 2018-19.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Southern Indiana woman breaking barriers at Jeffersonville distribution center
Jeffersonville, IN2 days ago
Grissom Air Reserve Base tankers to relocate temporarily at Fort Wayne International
Peru, IN2 days ago
Louisville woman to serve 32 years for wrong-way DUI crash on I-64 that killed Indiana couple
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Report: Louisville Showing Interest in Temple Transfer Khalif Battle
Louisville, KY10 hours ago
Report: Louisville Forward/Center Roosevelt Wheeler Enters Transfer Portal
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Louisville Walks Off Georgia Tech in ACC Opener
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Top College Basketball Transfer Announces Decision
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Report: Louisville Reaches Out to Bryant Graduate Transfer Charles Pride
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Memorial service announced for Louisville basketball legend Felton Spencer
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Warren Central Dragons advance to KHSAA Sweet 16 Final Four
Ashland, KY1 day ago
Three local teams survive and advance to the State Semifinals
Versailles, KY1 day ago
“Go Out There and Explore”
Louisville, KY1 day ago
At Valhalla Golf Club, new ownership's big changes have drawn the ire and resignations of some longtime members
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Major discount retail chain to close majority of store locations in Kentucky
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Another Roosters location in Louisville region catches fire
Louisville, KY1 day ago
SnowTALK! 3/17
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Western High School teacher teams with Louisville Barber to give students free haircuts
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Louisville doctors preparing for potential influx in ER admissions this holiday weekend
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
Glendale, KY2 days ago
Reported fire at Roosters on Preston Highway
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Republican majority passes sweeping anti-trans bill in Kentucky
Louisville, KY2 days ago
New seafood market offers healthy food options in Louisville neighborhood
Louisville, KY6 days ago
JCPS principal arrested at Louisville middle school on his first day on the job
Louisville, KY5 days ago
Man dead after head-on crash with JCPS bus in south Louisville, police say
Louisville, KY1 day ago
LMPD investigating after teen found shot to death in east Louisville
Louisville, KY4 days ago
3 students suffer medical emergencies at Noe Middle School Monday morning
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Missing Indiana teen found staying in shed 200 miles from home; man arrested
Attica, IN9 days ago
Early morning fire damages Roosters on Preston Highway
Louisville, KY1 day ago
The Taste Bud: Kevin reminds us, “This St. Patrick’s Day, Please Don’t Drink Green Beer”
Louisville, KY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy