Kirby Smart announces Georgia LB Jalon Walker out for spring practice after shoulder surgery

(Photo by Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164274 TK1)

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker was ruled out for spring practice due to shoulder surgery, according to head coach Kirby Smart.

Walker played in all 15 games last season but did not log big stats en route to the team’s second straight national championship. As a freshman, he finished with nine total tackles, five solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one pass deflection.

He was expected to step up in a bigger role in 2023 as Georgia looks for its third straight national title.

“I feel like I’ve been successful this year in establishing a role in the third down package,” Walker told DawgsHQ during the College Football Playoffs. “Being a freshman coming in, it was a great opportunity to play. I feel like being an outside and inside backer, it’s very versatile and very beneficial for what my future has to hold.”

As a member of the Class of 2022, Walker was a four-star recruit out of Salisbury (N.C.) High, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 4 linebacker in the class and the No. 53 overall prospect in the class.