The Associated Press announced its All-American teams on Tuesday and the the first team his highlighted by two Big Ten big men. Purdue center Zach Edey was the lone unanimous vote getter while Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis also made the first team.

They were joined by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, Houston guard Marcus Sasser and Alabama forward Brandon Miller. Edey, Miller, Sasser and Wilson were all named their conference’s Player of the Year.

Edey is the favorite for national Player of the Year. He is averaging 22.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game on 60.6% shooting.

Four of the 15 spots across the three teams went to Big Ten players. The Big 12 was next with three of its players making the All-American teams.

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. was the leading vote getter on the second team. The second team also features last year’s Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky and three-time second-team All-American Drew Timme of Gonzaga.

AP All-American First Team

Purdue center Zach Edey

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis

Alabama forward Brandon Miller

Houston guard Marcus Sasser

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson

AP All-American Second Team

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme

Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis

AP All-American Third Team

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek

Iowa forward Kris Murray

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell

AP All-American Honorable Mentions

Xavier guard Souley Boum

Detroit guard Antoine Davis

Memphis guard Kendric Davis

Miami guard Isaiah Wong