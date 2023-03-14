Open in App
Columbia, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Columbia Daily Tribune

MU's Bill Stackman is moving on - to Harvard

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMaLO_0lIZiOHX00

Bill Stackman, University of Missouri, vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students is moving on from MU.

He's taking the job of dean of students at Harvard University's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences in mid-July, Stackman said in an email to student leaders.

Coming to MU in 2019 from Notre Dame, Stackman was hired initially as vice provost of student affairs .

"This departure is totally unexpected and proved to be a very difficult decision," Stackman wrote. "I have enjoyed my time at Mizzou—specifically, the special relationships and the opportunities to do meaningful, collaborative work with and for our students."

Stackman, a MU alumnus, wrote that he was proud of his time and service.

"I could not be any prouder of our compassionate spirit, dedication, and accomplishments. Thank you for all your support during my time at Mizzou—it has been a pleasure working with you," Stackman wrote.

Stackman's tenure at MU coincided with the onset of the COVID pandemic and the closure of the campus. He stayed long enough to pay tribute to Harlan the Dog after his recent death. Stackman's time on campus also included the hazing of MU fraternity pledge Danny Santulli .

In a separate statement, Mun Choi, MU chancellor and University of Missouri System president, wished Stackman well.

"I’m grateful to Dr. Stackman for his accomplishments in the Division of Student Affairs and at MU over the past four years," Choi wrote. "He has been a tireless advocate for our students, a collaborative partner in our academic success initiatives, has worked closely with our faculty and staff, and has helped the university achieve growth in student engagement and retention."

A national search will be made for Stackman's successor, Choi wrote.

"The Division of Student Affairs has a strong leadership foundation to maintain our momentum in the immediate future, and the vice chancellor position will be an attractive role as we recruit Dr. Stackman’s successor," Choi wrote. "Dr. Stackman and his leadership team will create a transition plan in the coming months, before his departure in mid-July. I look forward to launching a national search for a Vice Chancellor soon and will provide updates as they are available."

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: MU's Bill Stackman is moving on - to Harvard

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbia, MO newsLocal Columbia, MO
Missouri vs Princeton: 2023 NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game preview
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Recruiting Reset: Missouri might have found a steal in 3-star Ryan Jostes
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Hayes: Walk-on starting QB? All eyes will be on Dylan Laible in Mizzou's spring game Saturday
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This weekend’s state high school basketball championships are the last in Springfield for a while
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Missouri fan wears inappropriate shirt to NCAA Tournament game
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Game times announced for second NCAA tournament games for Kansas, Missouri
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
1 of America’s Windiest Cities is in Missouri, Worse than Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
The magnificent historic Chatol House in Centralia, Missouri: home of F. Gano and Anna Lee Toalson Chance
Centralia, MO3 days ago
Schuckman: This bracket is sure to bust, but Mizzou in final four will always be my dream
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Tre Gomillion appears emotional as Mizzou guard tests availability
Columbia, MO2 days ago
How to Watch Missouri Tigers vs. Princeton Tigers: Live Stream or on TV
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Three-time champion Vashon outlasts Father Tolton to win Missouri Class 4 boys basketball semifinal
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Moberly doctor accused of defrauding Medicare, Medicaid
Moberly, MO3 days ago
Who are the officers shot in Hermann, Missouri?
Hermann, MO5 days ago
Missouri home surrounded after fatal officer shooting
Hermann, MO5 days ago
Flags fly during procession for fallen Hermann officer
Hermann, MO5 days ago
Tree dedicated to late Columbia community advocate vandalized over the weekend
Columbia, MO5 days ago
Local businesses close following death of Hermann police sergeant
Hermann, MO4 days ago
City of Columbia wraps up its part of homeless camp cleanup near mall
Columbia, MO2 days ago
I-70 crash in Lafayette County injures Jefferson City driver
Jefferson City, MO2 days ago
DNR issues warning to City of Columbia concerning pollution from a homeless camp
Columbia, MO3 days ago
Columbia to propose a new roundabout for Route K and Old Plank Road intersection
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Jefferson City, Russellville men dead after Cole County crash
Russellville, MO4 days ago
Blue alert issued for white man driving black Jeep in Hermann
Hermann, MO5 days ago
Two mid-Missourians killed after head-on collision in Cole County
Russellville, MO3 days ago
Two deer stuck on Mid-City Lumber's Rooftop
Jefferson City, MO2 days ago
Two arrested for passing stopped school bus in mid-Missouri
Vienna, MO4 days ago
Report details fatal encounter between accused cop killer, Hermann police
Hermann, MO3 days ago
Jefferson City man gets life in prison for 2019 Thanksgiving murders
Jefferson City, MO5 days ago
UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 passing lane near Columbia closed after multiple crashes
Columbia, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy