Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Marcus Theatres is raising the price of its popular Tuesday admission discount deal

By Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

4 days ago

Marcus Theatres says it's raising the cost of its popular Tuesday admission discount deal.

Starting March 28, admission on Tuesdays for most movies — rebranded as Value Tuesdays by the Milwaukee-based movie theater chain — will be $7, $6 for members of Marcus' Magical Movie Rewards program. Marcus Theatres' Tuesday admission deal has been $5, and has been hugely popular since it was launched in 2014.

The new discount program is also being modified for screenings in Marcus' DLX UltraScreen venues. On Tuesdays, rewards members will get 50% off ticket surcharges for DLX UltraScreen or 3-D showings, up to $2 off; nonmembers won't receive any surcharge discount.

Rewards members also get 20% off concessions.

For details on Marcus Theatres' new Value Tuesday program, go to marcustheatres.com.

Marcus Theatres is the largest chain in Wisconsin and the fourth-largest in North America.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that Marcus Theatres was North America's fifth-largest movie theater chain.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marcus Theatres is raising the price of its popular Tuesday admission discount deal

