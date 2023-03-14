Open in App
Ocean City, MD
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Weezer more for Ocean City's Oceans Calling - here's the lineup

By Olivia Minzola, Salisbury Daily Times,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xg1b_0lIZhNMb00

Oceans Calling Festival is back and better than ever this year, with a star-studded lineup expected to hit the stage come fall.

The lineup, which was announced Tuesday afternoon, includes headliners John Mayer, The Lumineers, Jack Johnson and Alanis Morissette.

Johnson and Morissette will headline the first night, on Sept. 29, with big names such as Slightly Stoopid, Third Eye Blind and O.A.R following suit.

Along with headliner John Mayer on Sept. 30, festivalgoers will be able to jam out with Incubus, Noah Kahan, and Sheryl Crow.

To top it all off, The Lumineers will take the stage on Oct. 1 with more musical acts including Weezer, Fitz and the Tantrums, Dirty Heads, and the Wallflowers.

Ticket presale starts Thursday, March 16, at 10 a.m. ET, with three-day tickets and one-day tickets both available for purchase. Ticket options can be found here. Prices are subject to change, so festivalgoers should plan to purchase early to ensure the best price.

TOURISM:How Ocean City has transformed into year-round destination with tourism as beating heart

Last year, the inaugural event was set to feature Alanis Morrisette, Cyndi Lauper, the Lumineers, Cage the Elephant, and Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds, with three stages that were to be filled by more than 30 performances.

With 40,000 ticket holders expected, the town had no other choice but to cancel its planned inaugural event, much to the dismay of excited festivalgoers, due to Hurricane Ian's impending bad weather.

EVENTS:Ocean City's first ever RV Show coming in fall 2023, and here's what you need to know

FESTIVALS:Delmarva Chicken Festival to return after nine-year absence — what to know about all the fun

Following the cancelation, Mayor Rick Meehan and Town Council approved City Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo’s request to reserve the weekend of Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2023, for the C3-produced festival.

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

