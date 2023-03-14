NFL shares highlight video of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ top 10 plays of 2022 season

Someone at the NFL had the fun job of watching highlights of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from the 2022 season.

But that person also had the unenviable task of trying to pick Mahomes’ top 10 plays. Think of all the dazzling Mahomes moments that spring to mind from this past season and you’d likely be hard-pressed to limit that to just 10.

Ten is the number of choice, however, and that meant some incredible plays didn’t make the cut, including the clutch run on a third-and-17 play against the Titans and the first-down pass from Mahomes to Mahomes against the Broncos.

These are the plays that the NFL picked in a video the league shared Monday.