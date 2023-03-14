Open in App
Shelby County, TN
The Daily Memphian

Health Department ending social media, email COVID updates

By Jasmine McCraven,

4 days ago

The Shelby County Health Department will end its weekly  COVID-19 updates via e-mail and social media on Wednesday, March 15.

In a press release, the Health Department said it will continue to post weekly COVID-19 updates on its website .

The agency said the decision to end email and social media updates is based on current COVID-19 trends and the scheduled end of the federal Public Health Emergency on May 11.

Director Michelle Taylor said the agency will continue to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic but will shift communications resources to other more pressing public health issues.

The agency will continue to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for those eligible at these Health Department locations: 814 Jefferson Ave. (suite 207) and 1826 Sycamore View Road).

