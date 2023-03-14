Open in App
Gardner, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Gardner News

Heywood Hospital temporarily closes to ambulances: What we know

By Stephen Landry, Gardner News,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqxim_0lIZhDXL00

A

boiler issue required Heywood Hospital in Gardner to declare a temporary Code Black, which meant the facility is not accepting any new patients at the moment.

"We are currently in ambulance diversion and working to stabilize our disabled boiler," explained Dawn Casavant, vice president of external affairs for Heywood Healthcare. "We expect our boiler to be running at capacity soon, at which point we will cancel (the) Code Black."

A little after 1 p.m. Casavant provided an update that said: "The major storm affecting the region created inconsistencies in the power grid, which impacted the operation of the hospital’s Watkins Building HVAC system. We anticipate being fully operational shortly."

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we know more.

March Nor'Easter:How much snow has fallen in North Central Massachusetts? Here are the totals so far

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Crews still feeling fallout from nor’easter days after more than two feet of snow fell in parts of Mass.
Ashby, MA2 days ago
Worcester Police Sergeant, Diversity Officer Dies while Off-Duty
Worcester, MA8 hours ago
Pending an internal investigation, North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood on paid administrative leave
North Adams, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Danvers Police Department employee on leave amid investigation into management of drug drop-off box
Danvers, MA1 day ago
Family asks to stop destroying memorial on State Street in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
The Dumpster Divers Recycling Center will open on April 1st
Shrewsbury, MA1 day ago
Tractor-trailer allegedly fled from multi-car accident on I-91N in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Grafton woman laments lost home after car slams into living room Wednesday
Grafton, MA2 days ago
Bertucci’s closes its doors
Needham, MA1 day ago
Shaw Farm owner devastated after dairy cows killed in Dracut, Massachusetts, barn collapse
Dracut, MA3 days ago
This Middlesex County town is buried under heavy snow
Littleton, MA4 days ago
Life, death and plumbing: Western Massachusetts man keeps working throughout cancer treatment
Northampton, MA2 days ago
Essex County DA Confirms Shooting Death of Man Late Friday Night in Lawrence
Lawrence, MA12 hours ago
A beloved boulder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts has an intriguing history
Fitchburg, MA3 days ago
Transmission tower damaged from storm in Greenfield
Greenfield, MA4 days ago
North Reading photographer creates clothing line to ‘fix’ problem she sees with women’s clothing
North Reading, MA1 day ago
Scammers Attempting to Collect Fees on Behalf of Worcester Public Library
Worcester, MA1 day ago
A developer proposed housing in Peabody. To stop it, the city bought the land.
Peabody, MA1 day ago
Grafton Car Accident: “Causing Catastrophic Damage”
Grafton, MA2 days ago
Foster Child Taken From Only Family She's Known as Thousands Linger in System
Boston, MA2 days ago
New town rules on gas-powered leaf blowers in effect
Arlington, MA1 day ago
Worcester police mourn loss of officer, husband, father
Worcester, MA9 hours ago
Board gives Palmer cannabis business green light
Palmer, MA2 days ago
60 to lose jobs in Leominster printing company shutdown
Leominster, MA1 day ago
Nor'easter is gone, but winter is not over yet
Boston, MA3 days ago
Mass. Banks Plan To Merge By Year’s End
Dedham, MA3 days ago
MSPCA reducing adoption fees on some dogs starting on St. Patrick's Day
Boston, MA2 days ago
First responders rush to rescue child trapped under fallen tree in Derry
Derry, NH4 days ago
Oxfords Casual Dining's new owners keep classic menu, with Mediterranean twist
Oxford, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy