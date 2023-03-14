Documents reveal more details about deadly Hartington shooting

Editor’s note: This version corrects a spelling error involving the victim’s name.

HARTINGTON, Neb. ( KCAU ) – Court documents have revealed additional details about a shooting that left one person dead near Hartington, Nebraska.

According to the court documents, on March 1 at 9:09 a.m., officials were called to a shooting that took place near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road about a mile north of Hartington.

Officials noted that at 9:20 a.m. they had arrested David Phillips, 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, who was found to be in possession of a Glock Model G19 Gen 5 9 MM handgun with a 30-round magazine containing 22 live 9 MM rounds. The documents specified that one casing from the magazine had been spent.

David Phillips Courtesy Nebraska State Patrol

Approximately nine minutes after arriving, the conservation officer on the scene noted that the victim , Israel Matos-Colon, 31, still had a pulse and began life-saving measures. At 9:37 a.m., Matos-Colon no longer had a pulse, and he was pronounced dead at 10:19 a.m. after being transported to a nearby hospital.

A witness reported seeing Phillips allegedly firing the gun four times from seven feet away at Matos-Colon as he was trying to get away. A second witness stated they heard between six and ten shots seeing Phillips apologizing to Matos-Colon as they were receiving life-saving measures.

After the shooting, Phillips was seen wandering around asking if anyone would help him leave or if they were going to “narc” on him. Phillips also allegedly claimed that someone had made comments about his mother, according to witnesses.

Investigations also found that the gun used during the incident had been stolen out of Louisiana.

Phillips was charged with second-degree murder , use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a stolen firearm. He remains booked into the Cedar County Jail on a bond of $10,000,000. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 22.

