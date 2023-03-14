Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
Bring Me The Sports

Report: Vikings converting Kirk Cousins contract, creating cap space

By Joe Nelson,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFNiB_0lIZgcer00

The move is designed to convert part of his base salary into a signing bonus, which then reduces his cap hit.

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly made a move involving Kirk Cousins, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport saying they have working a "cap conversation" to Cousins' contract that will create additional cap space for 2023.

A cap conversation simply the moving around of money, converting part of his base salary into a bonus. According to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, the conversion will trim about $16 million from Cousins's $36.25 million cap hit in 2023.

Before the move, OverTheCap had the Vikings at $9.9 million over the cap, so if accurate the $16 million in savings will get Minnesota to about $6 in cap space just in time for the new league year to begin Wednesday, which is when all teams need to be cap compliant.

What exactly does the cap conversion for Cousins mean? Matthew Coller explains...

"In the Vikings’ current cap situation they didn’t have many other buttons to push in order to create enough cap space to fill out their roster in free agency and sign their next draft class. The only other choice would have been signing Cousins to an extension to lower his cap hit but all signs are pointing to an impasse. It’s still possible they could extend him but they needed to get cap compliant today so they had to do something," Coller told Bring Me The Sports .

The move is also another potential indication that Minnesota is not going to give Cousins a contract extension, meaning he could be playing out the final year of his deal with Minnesota without any future guarantees.

Another possibility would be Minnesota lowering his cap hit to make him easier to trade, according to Coller, who noted in a text message that such a scenario is "less likely."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minneapolis, MN newsLocal Minneapolis, MN
Vikings RB Returns for 2023 after All
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Vikings Veteran Back for Year 5
Minneapolis, MN8 hours ago
Vikings Surprisingly Retain 1 of Their Own
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Absolutely brutal groin shot leads to ejection
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Marcus Mariota lands new backup QB job
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Drunk angler told DNR officer a friend was picking him up, but was later caught driving
Gaylord, MI29 days ago
Haunting cause of death for two teens found dead in water basin after running away from home is revealed
Mesa, AZ15 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers Asking Price Gets An Update
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson leaving Vikings beat to cover Broncos
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
The Vikings Need a QB in the Draft — 5 Predictions
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
2 hellbenders found in Ohio creek considered 'positive discovery' after toxic derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Frozen Four thriller: Gophers fall to Wisconsin in overtime
Madison, WI23 hours ago
Wolves fall to Bulls in double-OT after Anthony Edwards injury
Minneapolis, MN22 hours ago
Battle, Cooper enter transfer portal while exploring pro options
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy